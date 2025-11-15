India pacer Mohammed Siraj had a poor start on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The fast bowler leaked runs at the beginning while his fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah made life tough for the Proteas batters from the other end. Things changed for Siraj in the second session as he came up with an inspiring spell. He opened his account in the wickets' column in his 10th over. Siraj bowled a nip-backer to trap Kyle Verreynne in front of the stumps on the first ball, while he cleaned up Marco Jansen on the fourth delivery.

After the end of play on Friday, Siraj revealed that he had to plead to India Test captain Shubman Gill for that one over, as the skipper was set to remove him from the attack after giving him two overs on trot in the second session. Before the double-wicket over, Siraj's overall figures read 0 for 43 in nine overs.

"Bas ek over de de... Aur usi over mein do wicket mil gaye (Please give me one more over... and I got a couple of wickets)," Siraj told the broadcasters with a smile on his face.

The pacer further revealed that veteran fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah came to his rescue after he failed to start well in the game.

"Jassi bhai just told me that the wicket-taking option was if you bowl at the stumps, you've LBW, bowled and even catches coming to play when the line is accurate," Siraj said.

Jasprit Bumrah ended up registering a five-wicket haul (5 for 27 in 14 overs), while Siraj returned 2 for 47 in 12 overs. Kuldeep Yadav picked two and Axar Patel scalped one as India bundled out the visitors for a paltry total of 159 after being invited to bowl first.

In response, India reached 37 for 1, trailing the Proteas by 122 runs at the end of action on the day. India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, while KL Rahul and Washington Sundar were at the crease when the umpires called for stumps.

Talking about South Africa's performance, Siraj said , "We are in a good position having lost just one wicket, (earlier) Markram and Rickelton put on a good stand, we did well to come back, and I think we're ahead of the match at the moment."