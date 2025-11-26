Rishabh Pant has not enjoyed the best of Test captaincy debuts in the second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati, and lost his cool at left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav during Day 4. While South Africa were piling on runs against a hapless Indian bowling attack, Pant expressed his frustration at Kuldeep for taking too long to bowl his deliveries, resulting in warnings from the umpires. Pant's reaction received sympathy from former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who also criticised Kuldeep for putting India's over-rate at risk.

The most notable instance of Pant's frustration on Day 4 came when Kuldeep came in to bowl the 48th over of the South African batting. Pant did not hide his irritation as Kuldeep took a long time to set his field and bowl his first ball.

According to ICC rules, the fielding team must be ready to start the following over within 60 seconds. For the first two violations of this rule, the team receives a warning. However, the third violation results in a five-run penalty.

"Pehla ball daal de yaar, aisa mat kar yaar, baar baar nahi bolunga main yeh (Bowl the first ball. Don't do this. I'm not going to repeat this time and again)," Pant told Kuldeep, as overheard through the stump mic.

Rishabh Pant angrily scolds Kuldeep Yadav, commentators burst in laughter



Throughout the ongoing second and final Test, Kuldeep Yadav kept stretching the 60-second limit allowed between the end of one over and the start of the next. Before bowling the first delivery of the 48th... pic.twitter.com/svD8VvLNmr — Prabhakar Shanmugam (@thalaprabha21) November 25, 2025

Shastri, who was in the commentary box, then explained why Pant's frustration was justified.

"You can hear what Rishabh Pant is saying from the back," he said. "It can be frustrating. He has been warned for the amount of time taken between overs," Shastri said on-air.

"As a bowler, you should know your field. You can't come in there and then start moving people around. One look should be enough for the fielder to know where he should be, rather than you gesturing every two balls.

When a warning comes between overs, when there is time taken, you need to bowl that first ball. That's what Rishabh is saying," Shastri reasoned.

This wasn't the first instance of Pant being unhappy regarding Kuldeep taking too long to bowl his deliveries. On Day 1, Pant also reprimanded the spinner.

"Yaar, 30 seconds ka timer hai. Ghar pe khel rahe ho kya? Ek ball daal jaldi. (The timer is on. Are you playing at your home? Just bowl the ball quickly," Pant was heard saying on the stump mic on Day 1.

"Yaar Kuldeep, dono baar warning le li (Kuldeep, we have got the second warning)."

"Pura ek over thodi na chahiye. Mazak bana rakha hai Test cricket ko (Do you guys need an entire over (to move)? You guys have made Test cricket a joke)," he added.

Kuldeep was India's highest wicket-taker in the first innings of the second Test, picking up four.