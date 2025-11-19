The Eden Gardens pitch has sparked major controversy after India's shocking defeat to South Africa in the first Test last week. The hosts were blown away by the visitors inside three days of Test cricket, prompting strong reactions from fans and experts. While India head coach Gautam Gambhir insisted that "there were no demons" on the track, critics labelled it unfit for Test cricket. Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie is the latest to share his views on the matter, offering an unpopular piece of advice.

Taking to social media platform X, the former Pakistan head coach suggested that curators should be given the freedom to prepare the pitch as they see fit, without any expectations from the home team to tailor the surface to their advantage.

"Personal opinion here- and I appreciate I am very much in the minority in professional cricket circles. Why don't we just allow the curators the opportunity to prepare the best possible surface they can? No expectations from the home team to prepare a surface to suit them," wrote Gillespie.

Both teams failed to post 200-plus totals in both innings and chasing 124, India were bundled out for just 93.

However, Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee said that the pitch was 'not bad at all' and made it clear that he did just as he was instructed.

"This pitch is not bad at all," Mukherjee said in an interview with Times Now Bangla.

"I know everyone is questioning this pitch. Honestly, I know how to prepare a pitch for a Test. That's exactly what I did. I did it as instructed. I don't think about what others say. Not everyone knows everything. So I do my job with dedication, and I want to continue doing that in the future as well," Mukherjee added.