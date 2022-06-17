India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Touch short and on middle. Rassie van der Dussen forces it to deep square leg for a single. 112 needed in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, punched through covers for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A sharp single! Flatter and outside off, it is cut to point and Rassie van der Dussen makes it to the other side on time.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Steep bounce there, shorter and on leg. Miller stays back and tries to defend but plays from the higher part of the blade and to short third man for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Miller punches it to covers.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to mid-wicket for a single.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive one! Fuller and outside off. Miller slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, it spins back in. Miller hangs back and chips it back to Chahal who takes it on a bounce.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and just around off. Rassie van der Dussen turns it to square leg and gets only a single as the fielder is quick to the ball.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
David Miller walks in next.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! South Africa lose another! Chahal continues from where he left off in the previous game! Chahal slows it up, full and around leg, the ball stays low off the deck. Heinrich Klaasen gets on his knee as he looks to sweep but is too late to his shot and gets rapped on the pads. An appeal for LBW and up goes the finger. Heinrich Klaasen has a word with Rassie van der Dussen and opts to review it. UltraEdge shows no bat. Ball Tracker shows three reds and Heinrich Klaasen has to take the long walk.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good start to the over by Klaasen! Tossed up, wide outside off. Heinrich Klaasen comes down the track and hammers it to long on for a boundary.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Slows it up, too full and on off, pushed through covers for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, this one keeps on coming with the angle and bowls around middle and leg. Heinrich Klaasen misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. A huge, huge appeal for LBW but nothing given. Patel wasn't much interested but Pant goes for the review. No bat there. Ball Tracker shows it is umpire's call on wickets hitting. Not out it is.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed back to Patel.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Rassie van der Dussen steps forward and helps it to short fine leg for a quick single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, quicker and on off. Rassie van der Dussen tries to revers-hit it but mistimes it on the off side.
7.1 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, tailing in on middle. Rassie van der Dussen looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
So spin from both ends now. Axar Patel is brought into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Slower, full and on off. It is hit to mid-wicket for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air, full and slanting on leg. Rassie van der Dussen reverse-sweeps again to backward point.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Targets the stumps, pushed to long off for one more.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, on middle and leg. Rassie van der Dussen drills it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle. Rassie van der Dussen reverse-sweeps it to backward point.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Full, slower and on the pads, tucked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second one of the over! South Africa end the Powerplay on a high! On a length and on the pads. Rassie van der Dussen flicks it past short fine leg and to deep backward square leg for a boundary. South Africa are 35 for 2 at the end of the sixth over 135 needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs a bouncer now, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen lets it alone.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much needed one for the Proteas! Length again, too much width. Rassie van der Dussen cuts it through covers for a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Heinrich Klaasen cuts it uppishly and to third man for a single.
Heinrich Klaasen is the next man in.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Khan strikes now! Perfect start for India! Khan hits the hard length, around off, it nips back in and bounces off the deck. Dwaine Pretorius hangs back and has a wild swing across the line but only manages a bottom edge and Rishabh Pant takes it. India bossing the Powerplay.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Just past! Short of a length, around off and there is extra bounce. Rassie van der Dussen looks to defend but it goes off the shoulder of the bat and lobs past the diving backward point fielder for a single.
