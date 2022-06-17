India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter, on off at 138.6 kph. Pant defends it as the ball hits him high on his blade.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss again! On a good length and outside off. Pant looks to drive it through the line but is beaten.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Pandya works it to mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery, around off. Pandya tries to drive it away but without any foot movement and gets beaten.
8.1 overs (0 Run) It is that hard length again, around off at 142 clicks. Pandya looks to slap it away but gets beaten.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, angling into middle. Pandya works it to deep square leg for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Pant punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot, this will give him a lot of confidence! Short and wide outside off. Pant cuts and cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
7.3 overs (1 Run) There is some help for the seamers in this pitch! Pitches it on a length, around off and it seams away a bit with extra bounce. Pandya is surprised with the extra bounce and gets the thick outside edge towards backward point. A single taken.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle and it nips back in. Pandya tries to work it towards the leg side but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Pant works it square off the wicket on the leg side for a single.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aerial but Hardik Pandya gets off the mark with a boundary! A length delivery, around off. Pandya goes for an expensive drive away from his body. He gets a thick outside edge and the ball goes away from the point fielder towards the backward point fence for a boundary.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! Lands on a length, on off and nips back in. Pandya though gets his bat in the line of the ball just in time.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Pandya rides the bounce and dabs it towards point.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, outside off. Pandya defends it inside the line of the ball as the ball goes past him to the keeper.
6.2 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery, outside off. Pandya looks to drive it but gets beaten.
Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Anrich Nortje strikes in his first ball and gets rid of in-form Ishan Kishan! Nortje starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, around off. Kishan looks to guide it towards the off side. However, the extra bounce and pace of Nortje does the trick here, the ball catches the outside edge of Kishan's blade and Quinton de Kock behind the stumps takes a sharp catch. India in big trouble here!
Change from both ends, Anrich Nortje to bowl.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Looking for a big shot this time but misses again! On a length and outside off. Pant throws his bat at it only to get beaten all ends up. Just a single from the over. India are 40 for 2, at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A good-length delivery, around off. Pant looks to defend it towards the off side but gets beaten off the outside edge.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A slower full ball, on off. He deceives Kishan here, who is early in his drive. In the end the ball rolls towards long on and a single is taken.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish length, outside off. Kishan cuts it but straight to the point fielder.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Angling into length, a length delivery and Kishan who backs away early defends it left of the bowler this time.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Dwaine Pretorius starts with 'round the wicket angle and bowls it back of a length, around off. It is slower in pace as well and Kishan plays it back to the bowler.
