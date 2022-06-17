India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Indian bowlers came out with a plan as they assessed the nature of the pitch after that first innings and bowled hard lengths. South African batters struggled to get going and Bavuma got injured early in his innings. However, the turning point was the run out of Quinton de Kock and the wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals after that. Pant also used his bowlers quite well in the middle and Chahal was exceptional with his crafty leg spin again. Harshal Patel knocked over Miller in the 11th over and South Africa were always struggling from thereon. The 14th over by Avesh Khan in which he took three wickets made sure that India seal the deal with a big win. A brilliant bowling performance from India and it has been a show of great character by this young Indian team.
India level the series here at Rajkot and we are going into Bengaluru now for an all-important decider. Has to say, India have momentum on their side now, it has been another convincing victory for them. This pitch was quite tricky and South Africa had no answers in front of a disciplined bowling performance from the Indian side. However, one man stands out above all here, Dinesh Karthik, his knock was a game-changer on a pitch where every other batter struggled to get going and after two back-to-back losses in the first two games, India have roared back in style in this series.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Hand shakes all-around as that will be the end of South Africa's innings as Temba Bavuma won't be able to play! Tossed up on middle. Lungi Ngidi lofts it to long on where Ruturaj Gaikwad takes it. India level the series 2-2 as they win by 82 runs.
16.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and just outside off. Ngidi looks to pull but misses. Was very near to the off pole.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Angles again on middle, tucked to square leg for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Slants a length ball, around off. Shamsi hits it to point.
Axar Patel is back on.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Ngidi strokes it to sweeper cover for a brace.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Another bumper and Ngidi leaves it out. Khan should go for a fuller ball.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off. Ngidi mistimes his punch to covers.
15.3 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on the slower side, on middle. Ngidi sits under it.
15.2 overs (3 Runs) Three runs! A length ball, way outside off. Shamsi frees his arms and places it over covers. The batters take three runs.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Ngidi dabs it to third man for a single.
