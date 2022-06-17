India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The man of the moment, Dinesh Karthik says that he is very happy with what they did today in the last 10 overs. Tells that he believed that they can get 80-85 runs in the last 7 overs and in the T20 game they have to take risks and he looks to weigh his options. Mentions that it is nice to still play after making his debut for India in their first T20I. Talks about the pitch, he says that it is on the slower side and if they bowl well they can defend this total.
South Africa lost the plot after the 15th over and they will feel very disappointing as they were so good before that. They used the hard length, slower balls, and used the pitch quite well to be on the front foot in the game for a longer period but they leaked 73 in the last five overs and lost it completely. They should have taken a breather and regrouped a bit but that was not the case.
India were struggling at 81 for 4 at one point as the batters were struggling to hit the middle. Even 150 was looking dull but once Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik got into the groove, the fortunes changed as runs were coming with ease after that. Pandya played the anchor role before unleashing himself while Karthik is in unbelievable touch right now as he made sure to turn up again and help India get to a defendable score.
Dinesh Karthik made his T20I debut back in 2006 but he has just scored his maiden fifty after 16 years. The man is aging like fine wine and slowly booking his place in the team as the finisher. Not to forget the innings from Pandya as well, he was the one who shifted the momentum in India's favor before Karthik took over.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end the innings! Short and around off. Axar Patel looks to pull it but gets a top edge, India will not mind that edge though as it goes over the keeper's head and races away towards the boundary. India finish with 169/6 after 20 overs!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple more for India! It is very full and outside off again. Axar Patel slices it towards deep backward point for two runs.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) It is full and outside off. Axar Patel drives it towards deep extra cover for a couple.
19.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller slower delivery, outside off. Patel hits it hard towards long off for a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! It is full and outside off. Patel looks to get a bat on it but misses.
Harshal Patel comes in.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ohh....he holes out in the deep this time! End of a brilliant knock that has taken India to a decent total here. A full delivery on middle. Dinesh Karthik sweeps and it goes flat towards deep square leg. Rassie van der Dussen moves to his right and takes a very good catch.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, what a way to get to his maiden T20I fifty! A full delivery on off. Dinesh Karthik goes deep in his crease and tonks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Fantastic innings from Dinesh Karthik, he has brought India back in this game.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Dinesh Karthik tries to push it towards the off side. He gets a slight outside edge and the ball goes off the bounce to Quinton de Kock. He fumbles and the batters run a single. Dinesh Karthik retains the strike, more importantly for India!
18.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and angling into leg. Patel looks to work it towards the leg side. He misses and the ball goes towards the off side off his pads. A leg bye taken.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Dinesh Karthik pushes it towards point for a single. He equals his highest score in T20Is.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dinesh Karthik is not going to stop here! Short and wide from Ngidi and Dinesh Karthik cuts it hard. The ball races away towards the backward point region for a boundary.
Axar Patel walks out to the middle.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Oh...a wicket against the run of play here! Short and wide, outside off. Pandya slashes it hard but gets more off a thick outside edge. The ball goes in the air towards deep backward point and Shamsi running to his right from third man takes a good diving catch. The umpires takes it upstairs to confirm the catch and it is all good. So, a good innings from Hardik Pandya comes to an end.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Now, Hardik Pandya joins the act! A slower full ball on middle. Pandys just whips it with his strong bottom hand and it sails over the square leg fence for a biggie.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! A yorker on off. Pandya looks to dig it out. He gets the inside edge of his blade onto his pads and a single is taken. 16 from this over and can India reach 170 from here?
17.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on the pads. Dinesh Karthik whips it to fine leg for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) DOT BALL! Dinesh Karthik looks to go for a reverse hit but Dwaine Pretorius does well and bowls it full and down the leg side. Dinesh Karthik has to leave it in the end.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is carnage, absolutely carnage out here! A length delivery, outside off. Dinesh Karthik gets across and sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He moves onto 38 now from just 19 balls! Short and wide, outside off. Dinesh Karthik cuts it through backward point. The fielder in the deep gets to the line of the ball but misfields and it goes away for a boundary.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dinesh Karthik, you beauty! This is full on off. Dinesh Karthik gets across and sweeps it over deep square leg for a maximum. What a shot!
Dwaine Pretorius is back on.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Pandya tries to sweep it but misses. The ball hits him high on the pad and it is also sliding down the leg side. 13 from the over!
16.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. DK works it to deep square leg for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ohh...he is toying with the field and the bowler here! On the shorter side, on middle. Dinesh Karthik reverse-hits it over backward point for a boundary.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He seems to be batting on a different pitch here! A fuller delivery on off. Dinesh Karthik just drives it straight down the ground with great timing for a boundary.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Darts it around leg. Dinesh Karthik sweeps again but straight to the short fine leg fielder.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dinesh Karthik is in his elements today! Fantastic shot! A fuller delivery on off. Dinesh Karthik sweeps and sweeps it well in the gap towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hardik Pandya ends the over with another boundary, a good one for India! 15 from it! Short and wide outside off. It is slower in pace and Pandya cuts it hard over and wide of point for a boundary.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off. Pandya steers it towards deep backward point for a couple.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Dinesh Karthik drives it to long on for a single.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent batting! Short and wide, outside off. Dinesh Karthik stays deep in his crease and cuts it in front of square for a boundary.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Dinesh Karthik blocks it out.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Anrich Nortje is greeted in his new spell with a boundary by DK! A fullish delivery on off. Dinesh Karthik skips down the track and lifts it over mid off for a boundary.
Match Reports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs South Africa 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, India are 169/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs South Africa 2022 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.