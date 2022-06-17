India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Here we go...Chahal outfoxes another batter with a clever delivery!
14.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Anrich Nortje looks to drive it away but misses.
14.4 overs (0 Run) A googly on middle and leg. Anrich Nortje defends it off the back foot.
14.3 overs (1 Run) This is fuller on off. Ngidi hits it hard back to the bowler and Chahal half-stops it. A single taken.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Chahal blocks it out.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery, on off. Anrich Nortje drives it through covers for a single.
Lungi Ngidi comes in now.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That extra bounce gives Avesh Khan his third wicket of the over! Khan bowls it short on off. Keshav Maharaj looks to pull it away. However, he is hurried by the pace of the ball and the bounce in it. It hits high on the blade and the ball loops up in the air towards mid on. Shreyas Iyer there takes an easy catch.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! That has taken off again! Shorter delivery, around off. Keshav Maharaj looks to slap it away but misses as the ball rises sharply. Pant behind the stumps jumps to stop the ball but it goes over him to the fence.
Anrich Nortje walks in.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another wicket for Avesh Khan and another catch for Ruturaj Gaikwad, South Africa lose their sixth! Khan stays with that shortish length on off. Jansen pulls it this time but does not get the timing he desired for. The ball goes right of the fielder at deep mid-wicket and Ruturaj Gaikwad runs to his right and covers a lot of ground to take a good diving catch.
Marco Jansen gets hit on the helmet and needs some assistance. He gets hit on the back of his head. Not a good sight to see. A mandatory concussion protocol going on.
13.3 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer on off. Jansen looks to pull it but misses. The ball hits him below his ear. He looks in some pain here.
Temba Bavuma looks worried and it looks like he will not come onto bat in this match. We still wait to find out. Keshav Maharaj is the new man in.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rassie van der Dussen departs now and South Africa sink further! Khan with that length delivery, around off. Rassie van der Dussen gets a bit across and heaves it aerially towards deep mid-wicket. He does not get the desired result and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the deep there takes the catch comfortably. South Africa are in all sorts of trouble here!
13.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Jansen guides it towards third man for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Darts this on leg. Jansen works it to short fine leg for a single. Just 3 from the over and South Africa need a big over here, 97 needed from 42 balls!
12.5 overs (0 Run) Nice loopy delivery, outside off. Jansen looks to loft it away towards the off side but misses.
12.4 overs (0 Run) This is fuller on off. Jansen hits it hard but knock down the stumps at the other end. Luckily for Rassie van der Dussen at the bowler's end, Chahal did not get his finger tips on that ball.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A flatter and quicker one, around off. Jansen looks to block it but gets beaten.
12.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chahal goes further wide outside off and Jansen lets it go. Wided!
12.2 overs (0 Run) This is outside off and Jansen tries to reverse-sweep but misses.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off. Rassie van der Dussen reverse-sweeps it towards deep backward point for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Tossed up, around off. Jansen looks to defend it off the front foot. However, the ball spins away and beats the outside edge of his blade. 100 needed from 48 balls!
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Axar Patel overcompensates and pays the price. He drags it short on off. Jansen stays back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive! This is out of the stadium! 104 metres hit that! Tossed up on off. Jansen skips down the track and tonks it over long on for a biggie.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Jansen drives it to the cover fielder.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Darts it on middle again. Jansen defends it off the front foot. He actually gets the inside edge of his blade onto the turf.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on middle. Rassie van der Dussen works it towards the leg side for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A very good over for India, just a single and a big wicket! South Africa now need 111 runs from 54 balls! A good-length delivery, outside off. Jansen tries to push it away towards the off side but misses.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A slower full toss on off. Jansen picks it luckily and blocks it.
10.4 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery on middle at 133.3 kph. Jansen works it towards short mid-wicket.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, It nips back in with good bounce and Jansen blocks it out.
Marco Jansen walks out to the middle.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! This is a killer blow as Harshal Patel gets rid of the dangerous 'Killer Miller'! Harshal Patel with that hard length again, on off. Miller tries to work it towards the leg side but misses as the ball knocks over the off pole. Harshal Patel is delighted and rightly so, this now makes India a firm favourite to win this one. The pair of Chahal and Harshal Patel doing the trick again for India!
10.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen cuts it left of point towards deep backward point for a single.
