India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle. Karthik leans and drills it to long on for a single to end the over.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, fuller and on leg, Pandya bunts it to deep square leg for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, fuller, tucked past mid-wicket for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Too full and just outside off. Karthik looks to sweep it but misses and gets hit on the back pad. An appeal but that was clearly outside off.
14.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Kept out.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up, on off. Karthik sweeps it to deep mid-wicket where Jansen runs to his left, dives and tries to parry to the man standing across but fails to do so. A boundary.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pandya is looking in good rhythm but needs to make sure he stays till the end! On a length and outside off. Pandya cuts it very late past third man for a boundary.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Short in length and on middle. Karthik misses his pull and gets hit on the body. It rolls away and the batters take a leg bye.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A direct hit and Dinesh Karthik was a goner! The last thing India wanted at this point. Fuller ball, outside off. Karthik dabs it to backward point and looks for a quick single but is sent back by Pandya lately, Keshav Maharaj misses his shy at the keeper's end and Karthik survives.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on off. Pandya taps it through covers for a single.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) On a length and just outside off. Pandya skips down and looks to pull but mistimes it to long on for a brace.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Pandya strokes it to point.
Will Tabraiz Shamsi continue? No, it is time for the tall Marco Jansen (3-0-31-1) to come back into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, fuller and around middle and leg. Karthik tries to defend this but this one spins away and hits him on the pads. An appeal for LBW but nothing given.
Dinesh Karthik is the next man in.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Pant has thrown away his wicket yet again! He had a good opportunity to make the most of it but fails after getting a start. This is full and way outside off. Rishabh Pant reaches for it as he tries to slash at it but loses his stance and gets a top edge to short third man where Dwaine Pretorius takes it with ease.
12.4 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, full and on off, pushed to long off for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and on off, Pant works it to deep cover for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, aksing Pant to reach who tries to cut it but misses.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Pandya makes room and slaps it to deep covers for one more.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single. Just the over India wanted, 16 runs off it.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pandya takes the attack now! Two in a row! This is touch fuller and around off. Pandya slogs it over deep mid-wicket and it goes all the way for a biggie.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A much needed one! Tossed up, full and a bit slower. Pandya stays back and heaves it over cow corner for a biggie.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Keshav Maharaj almost pulled off a blinder here! Brilliant effort though! This is full and on middle. Pant reverse-hits it aerially and to point where Maharaj dives to his right but fails to hold on.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed to long off for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off. Pant bunts it to deep mid-wicket for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Sees Pandya coming down the track and Maharaj serves it short and it spins away. Pandya ends up defending it out.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, spinning back in from outside off, eased down to long on for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Much better! Fuller and outside off, hit to mid off now.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Another short one, outside off. Pant slaps it straight to covers.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Freebie! Too short and around off. Pant breaks the shackles as he pulls it hard and to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter, in-drifter, around off, Pandya cuts it to deep point for a single.
Follow the India vs South Africa 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 100/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs South Africa 2022 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.