India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! run out (Harshal Patel).
4.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker, around leg at 124.3 kph. Dwaine Pretorius looks to whip it away but gets hit on his pads. A leg bye taken towards the leg side.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle at 125.8 kph. Quinton de Kock pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and angling into middle from 'round the wicket. Quinton de Kock blocks it solidly.
Harshal Patel to bowl now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish length and outside off again. Dwaine Pretorius cuts but straight to the fielder at point. Just 2 from this over and South Africa need to kick on from here!
3.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Dwaine Pretorius tries to slash it away but misses.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good bouncer! Bangs it short and on middle. Dwaine Pretorius sways away from the line of the ball. Pant does well to stop it with one hand.
3.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Quinton de Kock pushes it to mid off and takes a single.
3.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and angling into leg. Bavuma tries to work it towards the leg side but misses. The ball hits his pads and rolls towards the leg side. A leg bye taken.
Dwaine Pretorius walks out to the middle.
Another halt! Temba Bavuma lands on his left elbow as he dives for a run in the last delivery of the previous over and he is having some issues. The physio is called. He is feeling the pain as the physio rolls the tape over and Bavuma is ready to fight along as he resumes to play. Okay, hang on, as he puts his gloves on. Temba Bavuma decides to walk back. He heads back straight to the dressing room. Hope he is okay.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Bavuma rides the bounce and blocks it out. He almost drags it back on the stumps.
Avesh Khan is into the attack.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Close! A fuller delivery on middle. Bavuma pushes it to mid on and sets off for a single. Pandya fires a direct hit at the bowler's end but Bavuma makes dives and is well inside the crease.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally, a shot of authority from Bavuma! Lands on a length, around off. Bavuma punces it and find the gap past point for a boundary this time.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Just over! Back of a length, on off. Bavuma pulls it awkwardly over the mid-wicket fielder and gets two runs.
Halt in play! Temba Bavuma gets hit on the helmet and the Indian players walk across quickly to check on him. He looks fine but a concussion protocol will be followed.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly on the shorter side, on off. Bavuma looks to defend but the ball bounces sharply and hits Bavuma on his helmet grill.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Bavuma punches it crisply this time towards covers and Shreyas Iyer there dives to his left and stops it.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all over Bavuma here! Bavuma goes across to a length delivery that is outside off. He tries to work it away towards the leg side but the ball swings away and beats him.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Bavuma is off the mark finally! Back of a length, around off. Bavuma steers it towards third man for a single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Quinton de Kock defends it onto the turf and takes a quick single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Quinton de Kock leaves it alone.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Quinton de Kock cuts it again but this time a squarer third man fielder, Harshal Patel cuts it off. Two more runs.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! More confident shot this time! Short and wide outside off. Quinton de Kock cuts it off the middle of his blade past point for a boundary.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quinton de Kock greets Hardik Pandya with a boundary! Back of a length, around off. Quinton de Kock tries to cut, it is bit too close and gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes towards the third man fence for a boundary.
Who will bowl from the other side? Hardik Pandya has been given the ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Brilliant start from Bhuvneshwar Kumar! A fullish delivery, outside off. Bavuma gets across a bit and looks to defend it but is beaten.
0.5 over (0 Run) A length delivery that tails back in, on off. Bavuma blocks it off the back foot.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length and this one comes back in from around off. Extra bounce too and Temba Bavuma gets hit on his gloves as he looks to push at it.
0.3 over (1 Run) Quinton de Kock is off the mark! A full delivery on the pads. Quinton de Kock flicks it to fine leg for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) This is fullish in length and a lot straighter. Quinton de Kock blocks it off the front foot.
0.1 over (0 Run) Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a lovely outswinger! He lands on a good length and around off. It swings away and beats the outsid edge of Quinton de Kock's blade.
