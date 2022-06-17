India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.2 over (0 Run) No run.
0.1 over (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Gaikwad tucks it to mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
0.1 over (1 Run) Wide! India are underway! This is full and down the leg side, shaping more away there. Gaikwad misses his flick.
We are all set to begin! South African players make their way out to the middle. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the openers for India. Marco Jansen who is playing his first game of the series will start with the ball. Ruturaj Gaikwad is on the strike. Here we go...
As we build towards this game, there is an ODI game that is going on between England and Netherlands, though we think that England just approached it with a mindset of a T20 game. They have scored 498 runs in their allotted 50 overs, the highest-ever ODI total in the history of the game. That is some serious effort by a very strong English team and let's hope we witness a run-feast in this belter of a track at Rajkot.
Hardik Pandya is down for a chat. He says that he kind of knew at the start of the series that he would be leading India after this series. Tells that it is still a special feeling to get the chance to lead the Indian team and who would have thought that it will happen one day, it shows that if one works hard, rewards will come. Tells that he tries to play the role that team needs and he comes as the 6th bowling option in this team and he tries to perform well whenever he gets the opportunity. Mentions that he enjoys the challenge of batting as a finisher.
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of India, says they were looking to bowl first. Adds that they are focussing on the process and mentions that when one plays for the country, every game is a must-win game. Tells that they are trying to increase their run-rate in the middle overs and it might not work out all the time but adds that, they are trying to improve.
Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa, says that they will bowl first. Says he is not too sure how the wicket will play and he is backing his strength. Adds that the previous scores are high in the domestic games here and informs they have three changes, two forced ones as Rabada and Parnell miss out due to injuries, Reeza Hendricks also misses out. Quinton along with Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi come into the team. Tells that de Kock will play his role and hopes the team performs well.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (In for Reeza Hendricks), Temba Bavuma (C), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Marco Jansen (In for Wayne Parnell), Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi (In for Kagiso Rabada).
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of South Africa. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is down for the Pitch Report. He says it's a big ground. Adds that it is a high scoring venue. There is a lot of grass, it has a thick root structure and we can expect a spongy bounce. Tells that it might help seamers with the new ball as there is a layer of grass. Feels it will be a high scoring one and dew won't be there.
