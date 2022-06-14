India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
9.5 overs (0 Run) A shorter ball, flat again, around off. Heinrich Klaasen pushes it towards cover.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Firing it on the pads, fuller ball. David Miller flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, quicker and shorter. David Miller makes room and pushes it towards cover.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Bye! A beauty by Axar Patel! This one comes in with the arm, quicker ball, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen looks to slog this one but he misses. The ball goes just past the stumps, away from Pant towards fine leg. The batters sneak in a bye!
9.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller, around middle and off. Heinrich Klaasen drives but he gets an outside edge towards point.
David Miller comes in.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Two wickets in two overs for Yuzvendra Chahal and India are on top here! South Africa are in a spot of bother here! Quicker, Spinning away, outside off. Dwaine Pretorius stays back and tries to slash this away but he gets a slight outside edge. Rishabh Pant yet again takes a sharp catch.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flatter again, around middle and leg. Dwaine Pretorius tonks it straight down the ground. The ball goes one bounce over the ropes for a boundary.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Loopy ball, tosses it up, wide of off. Dwaine Pretorius leaves it alone.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A leg-break, around the off pole. Heinrich Klaasen pushes it towards long on for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, flatter now, around middle. Dwaine Pretorius flicks it over the bowler's head for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wide of off, fuller ball. Dwaine Pretorius leaves it alone.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off. Pretorius cuts it hard but straight to backward point.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Slower and around off, on a length. Klaasen hits it to long off for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Pretorius punches it again but straight to covers.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off, Pretorius pushes it to covers.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off. Pretorius makes room and looks to punch but miscues it to the bowler.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Drops it slightly short and on middle. Dwaine Pretorius makes the most of it s he rocks back and pulls it high over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
7.2 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, around off, pushed again to long off for one more.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, slapped to long off for a single
6.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, around off. Heinrich Klaasen makes room and tries to cut this away but gets an inside edge back onto his pads.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes now and he gets rid of Rassie van der Dussen! South Africa have lost wickets in quick succession here! A shorter ball, spinning away, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen tries to cut this away but he gets a slight outside edge back to the keeper. Rishabh Pant pouches it safely.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle and leg. Rassie van der Dussen tucks it to square leg and takes a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full, around middle and off. Rassie van der Dussen pushes it towards long off for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter now, around middle and off. Rassie van der Dussen pushes it back to the bowler.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, full, around middle. Rassie van der Dussen defends it out.
Rassie van der Dussen is the new man in.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! An excellent comeback from Harshal Patel! After being hit for six he follow up with the wicket of Reeza Hendricks. A fuller ball, around middle and off, slower in pace. Reeza Hendricks tries to make full use of the last ball of the Powerplay as he tries to clear mid off. The ball goes off the bottom of the bat, flies high and towards mid off. Yuzvendra Chahal keeps his eyes under the ball and takes a good catch.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Much-needed maximum for South Africa! A length ball, leg stump line on this occasion. Reeza Hendricks flicks it high over deep square leg for a biggie.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Angling in on a length, around middle and leg. Dwaine Pretorius tucks it towards square leg for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) An off-pace delivery now, outside off, on a length. Reeza Hendricks looks to push away on the off side but the ball goes off the inside edge towards short fine leg for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller now, tad slower, around middle. Dwaine Pretorius chips it aerially in the vacant mid-wicket region for a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy boundary! But, South Africa will not mind that! Harshal Patel begins with a shorter ball, outside off. Dwaine Pretorius stays in his crease and looks to cut this away but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for a boundary.
