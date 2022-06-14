India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Ruturaj Gaikwad has given away his wicket here! Maharaj nicely tosses it up, full and on middle, a hint of away spin there. Gaikwad tries to play at long on but plays off the outer half of the bat and it lobs to Maharaj who dives forward and holds onto it. A fine innings from Gaikwad comes to an end. He has given a superb start here.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter, outside off, stays low, cut to deep point for a couple.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around leg. Gaikwad hangs back and slaps it hard but straight to short fine leg.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Kishan cuts it past point for a single. He slips while running back for the second. So, just a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It is raining boundaries here at Vizag! Full, flighted and on middle. Gaikwad makes room and goes inside-out over covers for a boundary.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kishan gets the better of Shamsi! Tossed up, sliding down the leg side. Kishan sweeps it hard and hits it well wide of the fielder in the deep for a boundary.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Kishan will feel he missed out there! A full toss on middle. Kishan reverse sweeps it straight to point. Some words exchanged between Kishan and Shamsi. This should be interesting!
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Full and on off. Kishan slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Gaikwad! A maiden fifty for him! A memorable knock and also playing at a very good rate! Full and on middle, worked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, around middle, hit to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, quicker and on middle. Gaikwad comes down the track and forces it to long on for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Gaikwad will keep the strike! Slower again, on middle, drilled down to long on for a single.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Luck with Gaikwad at the moment! Full ball, slower and outside off. Gaikwad tries to sweep it but gets a top edge, over the keeper and to fine leg for a boundary.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, nudged to mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Chance! Good effort from Rassie van der Dussen! A full ball, outside off. Kishan swings across but gets a top edge to deep point. Rassie van der Dussen runs in from deep and slides but fumbles to collect it. Was a hard one to catch it.
The DRS is back and running says the on-air commentator Murali Kartik.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On middle. Blocked out.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, tailing around off. Gaikwad drills it to long on for a single.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundaries keep on flowing for India! They are motoring along nicely! This is full and on middle. Kishan reverse-hits it over point for a boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this full ball is hit to long on.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A freebie but only a single! Full and angling down the leg side. Kishan sweeps it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) This one is spinning onto the pads, tucked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, swept to deep square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and around off. Kishan works it past point for a couple of runs.
Tabraiz Shamsi is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, full and on off, pushed to mid on. At the end of the Powerplay, India are on 57/0.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Tremendous shot! Full and following Gaikwad on the leg side. Gaikwad whacks it all the way over square leg for a biggie. Just over the fielder there.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, eased to mid on for a quick single.
The DRS is not working at the moment says the on-air commentator Murali Kartik.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Around leg, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single. 50 up...
5.2 overs (0 Run) Sliding on the pads. Gaikwad nudges it straight to mid-wicket.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed to covers for a single.
