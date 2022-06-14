India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The skipper of South Africa, Temba Bavuma says it was not their best effort today, India were the better team today, with the ball they leaked too many runs in the start but they did well to restrict the, to 180. Mentions that while coming to bat, they tried to assess the conditions in the first two overs, but unfortunately, they could not do that and they lost three quick wickets and then it was always going to be tough for the middle order to chase this down. On Quinton de Kock, he says that they have missed his services and his knowledge in the field. But Reeza Hendricks has been terrific and they will back him because they have seen how dangerous he can be at the domestic level.
Harshal Patel is down for a chat. He says they wanted to execute a certain plan which did not work for them earlier, but this was a must-win game for them, and he is pretty happy that they stuck to their plans. Adds that they have a certain goal as a bowling group. Mentions that it's about adapting to each game, in the first game he was aiming to bowl yorkers, but in the last two games, he stuck to bowling his hard length deliveries. Says that the pitch was not as quick as the Delhi one so it was easier to bowl hard lengths here. On being asked if he will carry his good form, he says that he will like to take it one game at a time.
Earlier in the day, India were off to a flier but lost the momentum at the halfway mark. South Africa dropped a couple of catches including one of Pandya who was very new at the crease and went on to play a cameo. Things could had turned out differently if they had took his catch. In reply, South Africa's batting never took off and lost by a big margin in the end.
The way Bhuvi started the proceedings, there was some extra effort already seen from India who were playing a do-or-die. His spell set the tone for the others and it was well followed by Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel who were absolutely brilliant in this crunch game. India did really well to take wickets at regular intervals and they will be really happy and elated after this performance.
The pitch just got a bit tougher after the first innings and it needed someone from South Africa to anchor which they failed miserably. The Proteas were two down inside the Powerplay and were behind the 8-ball in this chase since then. Reeza Hendricks and Dwaine Pretorius got a start but the strike rate was not good enough. They were clearly struggling to go big and Miller and Klaasen were their last hope for them. They too didn't have had a good outing and their wickets were the final nail in the coffin for South Africa.
The series is alive! That's what the Indian team must be saying after the splendid performance. Still, the five-match series stands 2-1 to the visitors' favour but Rishabh Pant will be happy to get a win under his belt as a captain.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Harshal Patel finishes things off! He grabs his fourth wicket of the match! An off-cutter this time, around middle, on a length. Tabraiz Shamsi makes room and tries to smash this over long on. But the ball goes off the top of the bat and he gets more height than distance. Avesh Khan at long on takes a good catch. India win by 48 runs!
Harshal Patel to bowl the final over!
18.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, wide of off. Wayne Parnell slashes at it and misses. Another good spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar!
Tabraiz Shamsi is the last man in.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A mix-up in the middle and Anrich Nortje has to depart now and India are one wicket away. A length ball, around middle and leg. Anrich Nortje swings his bat and gets a slight inside edge. The ball rolls towards the keeper. Anrich Nortje did not want a run there, but Wayne Parnell leaves his crease from the other end and Anrich Nortje runs across late. Rishabh Pant collects the ball and throws it to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who then grabs the ball and runs towards the wicket at the non-striker's end and shatters the stumps. Anrich Nortje has to walk back!
18.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around off. Wayne Parnell pushes it towards extra-cover for a single.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! A length ball, around middle and off. Wayne Parnell makes room and hammers it straight over the umpire's head for a boundary.
Anrich Nortje walks out to the middle.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabs h a wicket as well! A full ball, slower one, around middle and leg. Keshav Maharaj makes room and tries to smash this down the ground but he ends up chipping it towards point. Dinesh Karthik sits under it and takes a dolly.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Slower ball, outside off, short in length. Keshav Maharaj looks to pull this but he gets undone due to lack of pace.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched up again, around off. Keshav Maharaj looks to go over cover again, but he toe-ends the ball towards point for a single
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A rare six for South Africa! A full toss now, around off. Keshav Maharaj makes room and smashes it over extra-cover for a biggie.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Keshav Maharaj drives it towards cover. Not in the gap though!
17.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker, wide of off. Wayne Parnell digs it out towards point for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, tad slower, around middle and leg. Keshav Maharaj chips it towards long on. The fielder there collects the ball on a bounce. Single taken!
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Good stop! An overpitched delivery, around middle. Keshav Maharaj drills it straight down the ground. Ruturaj Gaikwad runs to his left, slides, and stops the ball. Two taken! He saved a couple of runs for India!
16.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss now, darting it on the pads. Keshav Maharaj flicks it to deep square leg for a single. 65 needed off 18 balls now!
16.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, short in length, on middle. Wayne Parnell chips it in the vacant mid-wicket area for a single.
Keshav Maharaj comes in.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! India inching closer to victory! A good catch from Yuzvendra Chahal. He might have done with his bowling but he is still contributing here. Can't keep him out of the game! A short ball, wide of off. Kagiso Rabada slashes this flat and towards deep point. Yuzvendra Chahal there, runs forward, slides and takes a sharp catch. Harshal Patel grabs his third wicket. He is back at his best as well!
16.3 overs (1 Run) Another back-of-a-length delivery, around off. Wayne Parnell slaps it to long on and rotates the strike.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter, slower again, around middle and off. Kagiso Rabada pulls it towards long on. Single taken!
16.1 overs (1 Run) Slower, on a length, around off. Wayne Parnell stays in his crease and dabs it towards point for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That must have hurt! A fuller ball, around off. Kagiso Rabada backs away and smashes it over the bowler's head. Avesh Khan sticks his right hand in the air and stops the ball. He walks off the field after his over and looks in a bit of pain.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he hits it from the middle! A length delivery, around middle and leg. Kagiso Rabada makes room, and tonks it straight down the ground for a boundary.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air....and just over! Another short delivery, down leg. Kagiso Rabada makes room and once again miscues his pull shot. The ball flies just over Dinesh Karthik at mid-wicket.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter, around middle and leg. Kagiso Rabada makes room and miscues his pull shot towards mid-wicket.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Another good-length delivery, around middle and leg. Wayne Parnell looks to pull this but the ball goes off the inside edge towards square leg for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around middle and off. Kagiso Rabada makes room and pushes it towards mid off. He scampers across to the other end. Hardik Pandya collects the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but he misses.
