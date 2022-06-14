India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
18.5 overs (1 Run) In the air and falls safely! Another well-directed bumper on middle and slower. Pandya mistimes his pull and it balloons in the air and falls safely in front of the running long on fielder. A single.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! edged! Short of a length and outside off. Pandya tries to hook it away but gets a top edge to third man for a boundary.
Axar Patel is the new man in.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A very full ball, on middle. Dinesh Karthik shuffles across and goes for a pre-meditated scoop but miscues it completely and Wayne Parnell at short third man takes a simple catch. Indian have lost the plot here.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, slower and outside off. Pandya punches it to covers for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, outside off. Karthik dabs it to backward point for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Parnell misses his yorker again, a full toss on middle. Karthik whips it to deep square leg for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Another full toss on middle, worked to deep mid-wicket for one more.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! A full toss, angling outside off. Pandya punches through the diving cover fielder for a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on off. Karthik pulls it off the upper half of the bat and to mid-wicket for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full again on middle. Pandya turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, around off. Pandya pushes it to covers.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Karthik tries to reverse-hit it but misses. A stifled appeal follows but nothing from the umpire.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter but slower again, Pandya pulls it to cow corner for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, outside off, pulled away to deep square leg for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Too full and on leg. Pandya nudges it to square leg for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Pandya punches it to covers.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, it nips back in. Karthik bunts it to square leg for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. DK drills it to long on for a single.
Dinesh Karthik walks out to the middle.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Temba Bavuma shows everyone how to take a catch! This is full and angling around middle and off. Pant tries to play across the angle and ends up slicing it, high and to covers where Temba Bavuma backpedals and holds onto it. Pant fails to impact again.
15.4 overs (1 Run) In the air and safe! On a length and outside off. Pandya tries to cut it hard but hits it aerially and over backward point where it drops safely. A single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pant works it to long on for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, length and it is hit to covers for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Ohh..no! Rassie van der Dussen now! Both the batters have got a life now! Dwaine Pretorius again bowls it slower and way outside off, asking Pant to reach and he does so by throwing his bat at it. He mistimes it and the ball flies to deep point where Rassie van der Dussen runs forward and fails to take it low.
Match Reports
