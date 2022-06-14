India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On a length tailing on the pads. Klaasen helps it to short fine leg for a single. Good stop there.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Wayne Parnell looks to push on the leg side but gets a top egde to covers for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Follows Klaasen on the leg side with a length ball, this is tucked to deep square leg for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Wayne Parnell square drives it to deep point for a single.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is brought back into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Kept out.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on leg. Wayne Parnell forces it to long on for one more.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR!! A short ball, outside off. Wayne Parnell opens the face of the bat and rides it over the keeper to third man for a boundary. Nicely played there.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off. Wayne Parnell punches it to mid off.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angling on middle. Klaasen tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, way outside off. Klaasen slaps it wide of deep cover for a couple of runs.
Avesh Khan comes back into the attack. He went for 8 runs in his first over!
11.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off.. Klaasen works it through covers for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and way outside off. Klaasen leaves it alone thinking it is wide.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the slot, fuller and around off. Klaasen stays still and smashes it straight down the ground for a biggie.
11.2 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, very full and sliding on the pads. Klaasen misses his sweep and gets hit on the pads. A huge appeal mostly from Axar for LBW and he convinces Pant to take the review. UltraEdge shows nothing on it. Ball Tracking shows it is angling way down and missing wickets by a mile.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Klaasen knocks it to covers.
Wayne Parnell is the new man in.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The slower one does the trick and Patel gets rid of the dangerous Miller here. An off-cutter, fuller and around off. Miller looks to push it but gets deceived and ends up chipping it straight to covers where Ruturaj Gaikwad takes a sharp catch. 109 needed in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short one on middle. Klaasen mistimes his pull to mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Miller nudges it to deep square leg for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Similar delivery but this is slower now, on the pads. Klaasen fails to tuck it away but gets hit on the pads. It rolls to short fine leg for a leg bye.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too straight this time, on the pads. Klaasen tickles it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Miller slaps it to deep cover for a single.
