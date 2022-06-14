India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short, around off. Pant works it through covers for one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Pandya taps it to cover for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to covers.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! David Miller, you don't often see that guy dropping it. Floats it full and around off. Pandya swings across but slices it, high in the air and to long off where Miller has enough time to settle under it but still lets it through his hands. Two runs. Tabraiz Shamsi cannot believe it!
14.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Pant cuts it hard to deep cover for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A stumping appeal! Pant looks confident here! UltraEdge shows nothing on it! The replay shows Pant's back foot was grounded. A fuller ball, outside off and spinning away. Pant looks to sweep it but misses and the keeper is quick to whip the bails off. Pant was in though.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single as Pant drills this full ball to long on.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, slower, it is pushed to long off for a single.
Hardik Pandya comes in.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! This is a good comeback from South Africa! A full ball, outside off, was the off-cutter. Kishan loses his balance as he tries to go over deep extra covers but fails to power it and Reeza Hendricks there takes it with ease. Two new batters are in the crease for India now.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Pant tucks it to deep square leg for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one, angling on middle. Kishan whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Kishan carves it to covers.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sees Kishan shuffling across and serves it way outside off, over the tramline and it is called a wide.
Rishabh Pant comes in.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! This time Iyer has to go! Shamsi flights this one nicely, on a length and around middle. Iyer gets on his knee to sweep it but mistimes it to square leg where Anrich Nortje, inside the ring, times his jump perfectly and takes it over his head. India losing their momentum here.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, punched to covers.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on a length and around leg, spinning away from the right-hander. Shreyas Iyer gets low to sweep but gets some gloves on it before getting rapped on the pads. A huge shout for LBW and up goes the finger! Shreyas Iyer reviews it. UltraEdge shows a spike as it went past the gloves. Not out it is.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, swept hard but straight to deep square leg for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Tad short and outside off, cut to deep point for one.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Second one for Iyer! A loopy ball, full and around off. Iyer comes down the track and muscles it over long off for a biggie.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine, very fine! That brings up fifty as well for Ishan Kishan! He is batting superbly here! Slightly short and around off. Kishan hangs back and dabs it past short third man for a boundary.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! This is full and on off. Kishan makes room and lofts it over wide of long off for a beautiful six.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked away! A low full toss, around leg. Kishan clears his front leg and gets low to sweep it away to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long on.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, slower and on middle. Iyer gets back and blocks it out.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full and across, wide of off. Kishan smashes it to long off for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, punched to covers.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! EDGED AWAY! Another good short ball from on middle. Iyer moves across on the off side and looks to pull but gets a top edge and it goes over long leg for a biggie. Streaky way to get off the mark.
10.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, Iyer shuffles across and plays it back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Kept out.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle. Kishan looks to pull but gets big on him and he mistimes his hit to deep mid-wicket where it falls in between two converging players. A single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Kishan pushes it to covers.
Follow the India vs South Africa 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, India are 140/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs South Africa 2022 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.