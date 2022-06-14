India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, pushed through covers for a single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Touch short and on middle. Hendricks nudges it to mid on.
4.4 overs (0 Run) A bit of mix up but no harm done! Tossed up on middle. Hendricks hits it straight to square leg and looks for a single but is sent bak wisely from his partner as there was no run.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and on middle, it stays low and spins away. Hendricks pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) A ripper from Chahal! This one spins away, from middle and is on the shorter side. Hendricks is squared up as he looks to push it but gets an outside edge and Rishabh Pant fails to collect it properly, goes wide of first slip as well.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off. Hendricks punches it to covers.
Dwaine Pretorius walks out to bat at number 3. Also, Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Axar Patel gets the breakthrough! An arm ball, too full and drifting on the pads. Bavuma tries to go through the gap as he swings across but without much conviction and Avesh Khan at mid on, runs to his right and takes a good catch running across. Good start by India.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Short and slanting on off, it stays low. Bavuma pulls it through mid-wicket for a brace.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed to long off for a single.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) An arm ball, quicker and on middle. Hendricks wrists it in the gap, to wide of long on for another couple.
3.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, eased down to long on for one more.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle and leg. Bavuma shuffles across and sweeps it past short fine leg for a brace.
Axar Patel comes into the attack.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Nearly chopped on! A length ball, outside off. Bavuma stays on the back foot to dab it away but gets an inside edge, past the leg stump and behind square on the leg side for one.
2.5 overs (1 Run) TAP AND RUN! Length ball, outside off. Hendricks drops it to cover-point for one.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, just outside off. Hendricks works it past point for a couple of runs.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Around off. Hendricks stays back and knocks it to covers.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, on a length. Bavuma strokes it to covers. A single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle, extra bounce and nips back in as well. Bavuma is cut in square as he tries to play across and the ball rolls over the stumps.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, around off. Hendricks carves it straight to cover.
1.5 overs (0 Run) This is full and slanting on off, tucked to mid-wicket.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Timing! On a length and outside off. Hendricks plans his foot across and punches it through covers for a boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to covers.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Lovely bowling! A length ball, outside off and jags back in. Hendricks pushes it away from the body but gets beaten on the inside edge. Was very near the off pole.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pressure from Bhuvi but Khan releases it with a boundary! This is full and outside off. Hendricks drives it through covers for a boundary.
Avesh Khan will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Slightly short and around off, nips back in sharply. Bavuma fails to tuck it away and gets hit high on the pads.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length and around off. Bavuma plays it very late and nearly chops on as the ball lobs over the off pole. Bavuma is guiding his stump there as he runs across.
0.4 over (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Hendricks works it to mid on for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Again gets hit on the pads, an inswinger, length and around middle and leg. Hendricks misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. This was clearly going down.
0.2 over (0 Run) A sharp in-nipper, on a length and around middle. Hendricks looks to tuck it away but the ball shapes in and hits him on the pads. A huge shout for LBW but nothing given. Height might be the issue there. They think of reviewing it but the clock runs out.
0.1 over (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, hint of away shape. Bavuma dabs it to third man to get off the mark with a single.
