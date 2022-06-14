India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are all set for the action.
Anrich Nortje is up for a chat. He says it's nice to be together as a team after a long break. Adds that they are just focusing on the basics and executing the plan well. Shares that he still isn't feeling 100% but he is happy to get some game time. It's a new challenge to play in India and hopes to be ready for the next World Cup. Shares that he doesn't think there will be much change before this game and hopes to secure the series here. A massive game for them and the boys will come hard today.
South Africa (Unchanged playing XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
India (Unchanged playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of India says he would've bowled first as well. He is not thinking much about the toss. Shares that they are playing the same team. Informs the execution should be better and feels they will be fine after that. Adds that the wicket is soft underneath but a little bit better that the previous one.
Temba Bavuma, the captain of South Africa says they will bowl again. Adds that this pitch is different and they are expecting a good one to play. It has a different colour, has a yellowish tinge to it. Informs they are playing same team. Shares that they had good first two games and he is just telling the guys to improve more in all departments.
TOSS - South Africa have won the toss and they will BOWL first!
