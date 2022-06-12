India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, around off. Temba Bavuma pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. He retains the strike!
9.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling in on the pads, at around 134 clicks. Heinrich Klaasen works it away to deep square leg for a run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Harshal Patel hits the deck hard and serves a short ball, down the leg side. Temba Bavuma swivels and pulls it towards fine leg. Single taken!
9.3 overs (1 Run) Good delivery! A yorker-length ball, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen digs it out towards long on for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Heinrich Klaasen hangs back and tries to cut this on the off side but the ball goes off the under-edge behind the stumps.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! A shorter ball, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen picks up the length and smashes it over mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! A fuller ball, outside off. Temba Bavuma drives it firmly to the fielder at cover. 13 runs off the over! Good over this for South Africa!
8.5 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter, around middle and leg. Heinrich Klaasen knocks it down to long on for a single.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Loopy ball, full again, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen gets down on his knee and slog-sweeps this over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Heinrich Klaasen takes the aerial route again! Pitches it up, around off. Heinrich Klaasen lifts it over cover. Two taken!
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classy shot from Klaasen! A fuller one, around middle and off. Heinrich Klaasen makes room and goes inside-out over cover for a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, full, a leg-break. Heinrich Klaasen looks to heave this on the leg side but he gets an inside edge back onto his boot.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Harshal Patel drops it short, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen swivels and pulls it towards deep square leg for a single. 3 runs off Harshal Patel's first over!
7.5 overs (0 Run) Another length delivery, tighter line this time, around off. Heinrich Klaasen dabs it towards backard point.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, touch shorter. Temba Bavuma hangs back and fends it away past point for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Quick single! A length ball, outside off. Heinrich Klaasen pushes it towards mid off and scampers across to the other end.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Angling in around middle and leg. Heinrich Klaasen taps it towards mid-wicket. Two dots in a row!
7.1 overs (0 Run) Harshal Patel begins with a shorter ball, outside off. Heinrich Klaasen pushes it off the back foot towards cover.
Harshal Patel to have a bowl now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Spinning away, outside off, shorter in length. Heinrich Klaasen chips it in the vacant cover region for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Another good ball! A wrong'un, on the pads. Heinrich Klaasen tries to flick this but he misses and gets hit on his pads.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter, around middle and leg. Temba Bavuma pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A googly now, quicker, around middle and leg. Temba Bavuma looks to flick this but he misses.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A leg-break, full in length, around middle and leg. Heinrich Klaasen flicks it to mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Yuzvendra Chahal begins with a fuller ball, around middle and leg. Temba Bavuma works it away towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
Spin for the first time as Yuzvendra Chahal is brought into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller now, outside off. Heinrich Klaasen drives and finds the fielder at cover. 1 run and a wicket off it!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Another length ball, around off. Heinrich Klaasen once again pushes it back to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen defends it out.
Heinrich Klaasen walks out to bat with South Africa in a spot of bother.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! The decision of getting Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the attack has worked in India's favour. Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes yet again, he gets his third wicket and gets rid of Rassie van der Dussen. Big wicket this for India! A length ball, nipping back in around off. Rassie van der Dussen tries to block this but he gets beaten on the inside edge. The ball goes on to hit the top of off. A peach by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around middle and leg. Rassie van der Dussen looks to flick but he gets a leading edge towards cover.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angling in around middle and leg. Temba Bavuma pushes it towards mid-wicket and he scampers across to the other end. Hardik Pandya scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end but Temba Bavuma was well in.
