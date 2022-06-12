India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
6.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
6.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, around middle and leg. Ishan Kishan looks to heave this on the leg side, but the ball goes off the inside edge towards fine leg for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Shreyas Iyer works it away towards the fielder at mid-wicket. India are 42 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A very tough chance though! Top effort from Wayne Parnell! A fuller ball, around middle. Ishan Kishan heaves it towards the right of mid on. Wayne Parnell dives full stretch to his right, sticks both his hands out, and gets his hands to the ball, but he can't get hold of it. Single taken!
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, down the leg side. Ishan Kishan backs away and flicks it towards deep square leg for a brace.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter from over the wicket, outside off, Shreyas Iyer dabs it with soft hands towards cover and takes a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Another back-of-a-length delivery, around middle. Ishan Kishan this time miscues his pull towards mid-wicket for a single.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Ishan Kishan greets Dwaine Pretorius with a biggie! A shorter ball, tad slower, around middle. Ishan Kishan dispatches this one over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
