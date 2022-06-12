India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.
Right then, that is all we have from this game. The visitors have been rampant and have taken a surmountable 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. The next game becomes all that more important for the hosts as it is a do-or-die situation for them. The next game is on Tuesday, the 14th of June and will be played in Visakhapatnam. Our build-up as usual will become much sooner, do join us then. Cheers!
Heinrich Klaasen (81 off 46 balls) is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH for his match-winning knock. He says it was the morning before the game day that he knew he was going to play this game. Adds that while keeping wickets he knew the wicket was tricky but he also knew his role and also he wanted to take on the spinners. Adds that he has been in and out of international cricket, but he is very lucky to be here and praises the backroom staff who showed faith in him.
Temba Bavuma, captain of South Africa says it was a tricky chase and Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the bowling well for India and got the ball to talk. Adds that it was tricky and he just tried to hold on from one end and mentioned the same to Klaasen. On his dismissal, he says that they needed someone to stay till the end which he couldn't do and he has to be ruthless with himself. Adds that in the end it wasn't quite as tricky but he is happy that they were clinical. Says that David Miller can be used at 5 or 6 and him being left-handed is a plus and Heinrich Klaasen also knows his role and is a fine player and everyone in the batting order must be ready for the role they are given.
Indian skipper, Rishabh Pant says that batting wise they were 10-15 runs short, they started bowling well, especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but they did not bowl as well towards the end. Adds that they knew they had to start well, which they did, but they needed wickets in the middle, but they did not get that. Mentions that the spinners need to come in play at least for 5 overs in the middle. Concludes by saying that they will look to come back stronger in the last 3 games.
Presentation ceremony...
David Miller is down for a quick chat. He says that this game was a great one! A tricky wicket and they all knew that. Adds that they were in trouble but Heinrich Klaasen was phenomenal. It's about playing their game, not worrying about other things. The ball did keep low, but some balls came on nicely as well. Mentions that it was the coach and captain's decision to send Klaasen above him. Says that they are 2-0 up but they still have three games left and still a lot of hard work to do, it's tough to come to India and win any series. Stay tuned for the presentation ceremony...
After inserting the hosts into bat, the visitors made full use of the pitch and the pacers used the variations very well. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer did give their side a launching pad but every new batter found it difficult and it was a cameo from Dinesh Karthik that propelled India to just about a defendable total. Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell were economical but Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius did go for a few runs at the death. The spinners from both teams were fairly ineffective but Keshav Maharaj was economical. With 149 needed to win, one good partnership was the key for the visitors and that came between Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen with the latter going on to play a match-winning innings. Despite Bhuvneshwar Kumar's four-wicket haul, the visitors won the game pretty comfortably in the end.
India will be disappointed with that effort. After an underwhelming performance with the bat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave them the perfect start with the ball. He picked up three wickets inside the Powerplay to lay down the marker but the rest of the bowlers just couldn't back him up. Bhuvneshwar Kumar did end with a four-fer but it wasn't enough. Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel bowled well but other than that, both the spinners and Pandya received a tap. A couple of wickets came but by then Klaasen had already taken the sting out of the chase. The hosts will now look for a change of momentum in the next game and hope to make it 2-1.
It was not an ideal start for South Africa as they lost three wickets inside the Powerplay itself. Then came a steady stand between skipper Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen with the latter injecting a bit of momentum into the chase. Just when they looked in control and the boundaries started to flow, Bavuma got out. Klaasen though just kept on playing his shots and with an in-form David Miller at the other end, they almost got it done in a jiffy. A couple of wickets fell towards the end and Klaasen got out after making 81 important runs as well but South Africa were safely home. With a 2-0 lead in the series, the visitors will be hoping to seal the series in the next game.
Yet another clinical performance from South Africa and they have made a difficult chase look pretty straightforward in the end. The hosts go 2-0 up in this five-match T20I series as well. This has truly been an all-round performance from them with the ball first and then with the bat as well.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) There it is! David Miller hits the winning runs! Back of a length, around middle and leg. David Miller works it away towards square leg for a brace. South Africa win by 4 wickets and they take a 2-0 lead in the series.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A shorter ball, around off. David Miller cuts it towards cover.
Kagiso Rabada walks out to bat now. With just 2 required to win, Shreyas Iyer is going to roll his arm.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems like he is playing a different game altogether! He gets his fourth wicket and South Africa have lost their sixth. A slower length ball, around the off pole. Wayne Parnell looks to drives this on the up towards the off side. But he misses and the ball goes on to hit the top of off. South Africa are just two runs away now.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle. Wayne Parnell pushes it back to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Drifting in on a length, on the pads. David Miller flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up now, around off. Wayne Parnell drives it to mid off and takes a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Another length ball, around middle. Wayne Parnell pushes it back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. David Miller pushes it off the back foot towards cover for a single.
Wayne Parnell is the new man in.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A masterclass innings from Heinrich Klaasen comes to an end! Harshal Patel grabs a wicket and India have finally managed to get a breakthrough. A slower length ball, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen tries to finish things off as he tries to go over long on. But the ball goes off the top half of the bat and hence there is only elevation on that and no distance. Ravi Bishnoi (sub) sits under it and takes an easy catch. Job done from Heinrich Klaasen!
16.5 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery, around the thigh pads. David Miller tucks it towards fine leg for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around middle and leg. Heinrich Klaasen flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) AN off-pace delivery, on a length, outside off. Heinrich Klaasen looks to push this on the off side side but he gets undone by the lack of pace.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air...and Dropped! A very, very tough chance though. A fuller ball, slower one, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen lifts it high towards long on. Ravi Bishnoi (sub) runs forward, dives, and gets his hands to the ball but he fails to grab it. Two taken!
16.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slower ball, wide of off, full in length. Heinrich Klaasen leaves it alone.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, darting it on the pads. David Miller flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Three sixes in the over! Heinrich Klaasen is making this look too easy. Tosses it up, full in length, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen slog sweeps it over deep square leg for a biggie. 11 needed off 24 balls.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Another lovely shot! Full, around off. Heinrich Klaasen makes room and goes inside out over cover. Two taken!
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Poor delivery and punished! Too short on this occasion, around middle. Heinrich Klaasen tonks it over long on for a biggie. Second biggie of the over!
15.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter now, outside off. David Miller stays back and cuts it towards deep point for a single.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and Handsome! A googly, full, around off. David Miller dispatches this one high over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wide of off. David Miller leaves it alone. Wide called!
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle and leg. Heinrich Klaasen backs away and knocks it down to long on for a single.
