India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
17.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Much-needed boundary for India! A low full toss, outside off. Harshal Patel opens the face of the bat and guides it past point for a boundary.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Another good-length delivery, outside off. Dinesh Karthik pushes it towards cover for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Shorter, wide of off. Dinesh Karthik looks to cut this away but he misses.
Harshal Patel walks out to bat.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Axar Patel's struggling innings comes to an end! Anrich Nortje sends him back with an absolute thunderbolt of a delivery! A length ball, nipping back in on middle, at around 146 clicks. Axar Patel looks to flick this but he gets beaten. The ball goes on to knock the middle pole over.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Bangs it short, around middle. Dinesh Karthik miscues his pull shot towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! On a length, outside off. Dinesh Karthik tries to scoop this but he misses.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle and leg. Axar Patel works it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Anrich Nortje drops it short again, outside off. Axar Patel pushes it off the back foot towards the fielder at cover.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Dinesh Karthik pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Single taken!
15.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Dinesh Karthik cuts it towards sweeper cover for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle and leg, this one nips back in. Dinesh Karthik tries to flick this but he misses.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle and off. Axar Patel flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) In the air....and safe! A length delivery, around off. Dinesh Karthik chips it towards mid off. Temba Bavuma there collects the ball on a bounce. He has a shy at the non-striker's end but he misses. THe ball rolls away and the batters sneak in a run.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Much fuller now, around middle and off. Axar Patel drives it down to long off. Single taken!
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around middle. Dinesh Karthik gets a leading edge towards third man for a single.
