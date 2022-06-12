India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Klaasen turns it past square leg for a single. 34 needed now off 30 balls.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Heinrich Klaasen is huffing and puffing out there but he is getting the job done. Around the top of off, Klaasen hangs back and launches it over the mid-wicket region as the ball runs away into the vacant fence.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Stifled appeal and nothing more. This is a bit fuller and angled into the pads, Miller looks to flick but misses. The ball hits him on the pads and rolls onto the off side. They get a leg bye.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Avesh Khan comes from around the wicket and angles it in on a hard length around the off stump. David Miller looks to steer it but gets beaten by the pace.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length, around the top of off. Klaasen backs away and drives it down to long on for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length, around off. Klaasen with a short-arm jab towards mid-wicket. No run taken!
13.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Klaasen steers it past point for a single. 41 needed now off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hardik Pandya just misses his mark and gets punished! In the slot around middle and leg, Heinrich Klaasen clubs this one over the long on fence for a biggie.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A bit of a yes and no but they survive! Short of a length, on middle and hurrying onto the batter. David Miller hops and keeps it down towards short cover. Klaasen wants the run and Miller is a bit hesitant. Dinesh Karthik fails to pick up the ball cleanly and they are able to sacmper through.
13.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Heinrich Klaasen and this could just be the knock that proves to be the difference. On a hard length, over middle. Klaasen works it past square leg and picks up a single. 49 needed now off 39 balls and Klaasen will know his job isn't done yet.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length, over off. Klaasen tries to drop and run but Miller sends him back.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, slanted across the left-hander. Miller plays it off the back foot and caresses it towards deep cover for one.
Hardik Pandya (2-0-21-0) comes back to bowl.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, on off. Klaasen looks to cut but edges back onto the deck.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but safe! This is pushed through on a length and around middle, Miller looks to work it leg side but gets a leading edge past a diving Chahal. The ball goes towards long on and they get a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed towards mid off.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged away! This is angled across the left-hander, David Miller throws his hands at it and gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies past Dinesh Karthik at first slip and he has no chance of getting a hand on it as the ball races away into the third man fence.
David Miller walks out to bat.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned him up! Yuzvendra Chahal has the last laugh and the partnership is finally broken. Chahal pulls back the length and pushes it quicker on middle stump. Temba Bavuma rocks back looking to heave it away but the ball turns away a touch and knocks over the middle stump. Bavuma departs and India have a lifeline here. 56 needed off 46 balls.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spin is proving to be ineffective here! Tossed up on off, Temba Bavuma gets low and slogs it away in the gap between deep mid-wicket and long on for a boundary.
Yuzvendra Chahal (2-0-17-0) is back on!
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more, excellent running! Flatter and quicker, on off. Heinrich Klaasen pulls it down to wide long on and races back for the second. 60 needed now off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) On off, just lifted back over the bowler's head for a couple of runs.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! 15 off the over and there's still a couple of balls remaining. Axar gives it a bit of flight and slids it into leg stump, Klaasen looks to slog-sweep but gets an inside edge past the leg stump and the ball races away into the fence.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Flatter delivery, on middle. Heinrich Klaasen uses the depth of the crease and just lifts it nonchalantly over wide long on for a biggie.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classy shot from Heinrich Klaasen! Axar Patel angles it into leg stump, Klaasen backs away and pushes it with great timing through extra cover for a boundary.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, Bavuma gets inside the line of the ball to sweep it towards short fine leg. Just the single then.
Axar Patel comes into the attack.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! This is a bit wider and Heinrich Klaasen goes after it. Klaasen comes down the track and thrashes at it, over point and into the fence. 13 off the over, a good one for South Africa.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Length this time, angled into middle and leg. Klaasen looks to turn it leg side but gets squared up a bit and gets a leading edge on it.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, tapped towards the cover region.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! All the chopping and changing in the field but Heinrich Klaasen does get it through. Around the top of off, Klaasen backs away and plays it late to the right of the man at short third man, picks up a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Good running! On a good length, over off. Bavuma nudges it leg side and picks up a quick single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played in the end! Fullish delivery, around off. Temba Bavuma looks to drive but adjusts well to just open the face of the blade and guide it fine. The ball runs away through the slip cordon and into the fence.
