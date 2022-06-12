India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angling in on a length, around middle. Dinesh Karthik misses his flick. The ball goes off his pads towards square leg and the batters sneak in a leg bye!
14.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Slower one again, on a length, outside off. Dinesh Karthik leans to block this but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slower, fuller, down the leg side. Dinesh Karthik misses his flick. Wide called!
14.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Axar Patel knocks it towards mid off for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball delivery, outside off. Axar Patel opes the face of the bat and dabs it towards backward point.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wayne Parnell errs in line and serves it down the leg side. Axar Patel leaves it alone. Wide called!
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angling in on a length, around middle and leg. Dinesh Karthik works it away to mid-wicket for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up again, around off. Dinesh Karthik lunges forward and dabs it to backward point.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Dinesh Karthik presses forward and taps it toward cover for a single. He gets off the mark straightaway!
Dinesh Karthik is the new man in.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! South Africa continue to grab wickets at regular intervals and India are in a spot of bother now. Dwaine Pretorius is the one who gets rid of Shreyas Iyer. A length ball, outside off, sharing away. Shreyas Iyer stays in his crease and tries to push this on the off side. But the ball goes off the outside edge towards the keeper. Heinrich Klaasen pouches it safely. India have lost half their side now.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Axar Patel looks to flick this on the leg side, but he gets a leading edge towards cover for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller, slower, on middle. Axar Patel pushes it back to the bowler.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy runs! But India won't mind that! A length ball, outside off. Axar Patel tries to cut this but the ball goes off the inside edge away from the leg pole towards fine leg for a boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, around middle. Shreyas Iyer flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched up ball, around middle. Shreyas Iyer knocks it to long on for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, around middle. Axar Patel works it away towards square leg for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Wayne Parnell comes back into the attack and sends back the dangerous, Hardik Pandya! A lovely delivery from Wayne Parnell. a length ball, tailing in, around middle and leg, that keeps a touch low as well. Hardik Pandya tries to cut this away but misses as the ball stays low. The ball goes on to knock the leg pole over. Axar Patel walks out to bat now.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, shorter, around middle. Shreyas Iyer pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) PUT DOWN! What an effort from Temba Bavuma! WOW! A very, very tough chance goes down. A fuller ball, around middle. Hardik Pandya makes room and drives it uppishly towards cover. Temba Bavuma there, springs to his right, gets his right hand to the ball, but fails to grab it. One run!
12.1 overs (1 Run) Top delivery! A slower, yorker, around off. Shreyas Iyer digs it out towards deep square leg for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Another flatter ball, shorter again, around off. Hardik Pandya once again cuts it towards cover. Good comeback from Keshav Maharaj after being hit for six on the first ball!
11.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter now, spinning away, around off. Hardik Pandya makes room and slaps it to the fielder at cover.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flat now, quicker, around the pads. Shreyas Iyer flicks it towards square leg for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Ful, tosses it up, around middle. Hardik Pandya knocks it to long on for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, quicker, on the pads. Shreyas Iyer hangs back and tucks it towards square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was not hit from the middle of the bat but that still goes all the way! A loopy all, full and around off. Shreyas Iyer steps down the wicket and smashes it over long off for a biggie.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hardik Pandya ends the over with a four and ruins a good over for Tabraiz Shamsi. A shorter ball, wide of off. Hardik Pandya slashes it past point for a boundary.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller, quicker, spinning into the right-hander. Hardik Pandya pushes it towards cover.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Width on offer now, shorter ball. Shreyas Iyer hangs back and cuts it past point for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again, around off. Shreyas Iyer pushes it back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Shorter ball, wide of off, that one stays low as well. Shreyas Iyer leaves it alone. Wide called!
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, darting it on the pads. Hardik Pandya flicks it towards short fine leg for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller ball, spinning in, down leg. Hardik Pandya looks to sweep but he misses and gets hit on his back pad. A huge appeal for LBW, but the umpire says no! Temba Bavuma opts for a review! No bat involved there, confirms UltraEdge. Ball Tracking indicates that was missing the wickets. The on-field decision stands. South Africa lose a review.
