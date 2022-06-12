India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely! Pacy delivery, around off and just jagging back in off a length. Rassie van der Dussen looks to play the expansive cover drive but is beaten past the inside edge.
4.5 overs (1 Run) This one stayed low! On a good length, around off, the ball doesn't rise up much. Bavuma hops and is bale to turn it through mid-wicket for a single.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but safe! Fuller this time and angled into off, Temba Bavuma looks to go over extra cover but mistimes it. The ball just clears Shreyas Iyer over there and the batters pick up a couple of runs.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Length again, around off. Bavuma dabs it down towards point.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Good foot movement from Bavuma to get across and drive it through wide mid on for a boundary.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Huge appeal but turned down! This is full and quick, angled into the pads. Temba Bavuma looks to heave it across but misses and gets pinged on the pads. Avesh Khan appeals but probably sliding down leg. Rishabh Pant doesn't go for the review.
Change of ends for Avesh Khan!
3.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length, around off. Van der Dussen punches it out towards cover.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, bavuma gets across and works it in front of square on the leg side for a run.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, that is a shot! Length ball, around off, Temba Bavuma gets down on one knee and scoops it over the keeper. The ball flies over the fence for a maximum, brave shot from Bavuma there.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on off. Rassie van der Dussen pushes it towards mid on and gets off the mark with a quick single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Length, around the top of off. Rassie nudges it towards mid-wicket.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a fullish delivery around off. Rassie van der Dussen looks to cover drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat onto the leg side.
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack.
2.6 overs (0 Run) This is angled into middle and leg, Bavuma flicks it towards mid-wicket. Another successful over for Bhuvi, 4 runs and a wicket off it.
Rassie van der Dussen is the new man in.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes again and this time the pinch-hitter isn't able to provide some fast runs for his side. This is the knuckle ball from Bhuvi, on a length and over off. Dwaine Pretorius decides to swing hard at it and does so but gets a top edge. The ball goes a mile high in the night sky as Avesh Khan settles under it around the square leg fence. Avesh keeps his eyes on the ball and pouches it in the end. Two down now South Africa!
2.4 overs (0 Run) Goes slower this time and angles it into middle, Pretorius pushes it back towards the bowler.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Big swing but ineffective! Fuller and around off, Pretorius swings across the line but mistimes it towards mid-wicket.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length and around off, Pretorius taps it towards point.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius will not care much about how the pitch is playing. Length, on off, just a short-arm jab back over the bowler's head and Pretorius picks up a boundary.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Pulls back the length a bit and bowls it outside off, this one holds its line and Bavuma plays inside the line of the ball. Tidy start from Avesh, just the boundary off it.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Fuller in length and outside off, the ball keeps a touch low and jags back in a long way as well. Bavuma is cut in half as he looks to drive at it.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back of a length and outside off, Bavuma flails at it and gets a thick outside edge that flies over the slip cordon and into the third man fence.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good pace from Avesh Khan, 142.6 kph and nipping in a fair bit off the surface. This is outside off and stays low again as Temba Bavuma gets beaten past the inside edge.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length, close to the off pole. Temba Bavuma plays it with soft hands and towards cover-point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a length ball, on off. Bavuma punches it out towards cover.
Dwaine Pretorius walks out to bat at number 3. Also, Avesh Khan will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned him up! Bhuvneshwar Kumar stays with the inswingers to Reeza Hendricks and exposes the latter's weakness to it. A touch fuller and around off, nipping back in off the surface. This one keeps a shade low and Hendricks is beaten. The ball goes off the back leg and crashes into the off stump. Early breakthrough for Bhuvi here. Just five runs and a wicket off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good comeback! Just pulls back the length a touch and bowls another inswinger. Hendricks gets caught on the crease trying to keep it out but gets beaten past the inside edge.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweetly timed and what a way to get off the mark! Bhuvi gets it to shape back in this time from outside off. Reeza Hendricks punches it nicely off the back foot and gets it through covers for a boundary.
0.3 over (1 Run) South Africa are on the board! Length again, around off. Temba Bavuma chops it down to third man and gets off the mark with a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Nice away shape again! Length, angling it into off but the ball moves away. Bavuma watches it and taps it towards cover-point.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a lovely away swinger. Pitched up, around off and just moving away sharply. Temba Bavuma has half a poke at it but is well beaten.
