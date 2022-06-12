India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Kagiso Rabada is down for a chat. He says that he is trying to stay as fit as possible, and he is trying to give full intensity in the game. Adds that the wicket looked difficult to bat on in the previous game, but India scored over 200 and they were taken aback, but they knew the pitch is good for batting and the batters did a phenomenal job. However, there are still areas to improve. Mentions that they will try to do the same thing, only tweak a few things as a team.
Rishabh Pant the captain of India says that they would have bowled first as well, as they have not played here, but it does matter. Adds that the track looks nice and they want to put a score on the board. They said they did not really do anything wrong in the first game, it was only about executions. Informs they are playing the same team.
Temba Bavuma the skipper of South Africa says that they will bowl first as they don't know how the wicket will play. Mentions that it was easier to bat second in the last game, they can chase anything with smaller boundaries. Informs that they two forced changes. Quinton de Kock has a hamstring injury, so Heinrich Klaasen comes in, Reeza Hendricks is in for Tristan Stubbs as well.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Reeza Hendricks (In for Tristan Stubbs), Temba Bavuma (C), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (In for Quinton de Kock), Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
TOSS - South Africa have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is near the pitch. He says that the pitch is the center of the ground, so equal dimensions on both sides The pitch has a fair bit of grass, and a few cracks, so it means not much for the seamers or even for the spinners. Mentions that the wicket is a bit two-paced and also there are fewer chances of dew playing a factor in this game. Informs that the par score is around 160 to 170, the pitch looks tacky but 160 should be good enough.
