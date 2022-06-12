South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has now taken 50 wickets in T20 internationals. Rabada reached the landmark during the second T20I of the five-match series against India at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. After South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bowl, the fifth delivery of the first over was driven loosely by the opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and was caught at the point by Keshav Maharaj, earning Rabada his 50th scalp in the shortest format of the game. Gaikwad was back to the pavilion for just 1 of 4 balls.

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first.

India's inning is currently in progress. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, India stood at a solid 42/1, with Ishan Kishan (29*) and Shreyas Iyer (11*).

After a seven-wicket loss to South Africa in the first T20I match of the five-match series at home, Team India will be looking forward to levelling the series.

On the other hand, South Africa will be looking forward to continuing its good run in India. Having not lost a T20I series in India against the Men in Blue, the Proteas will be looking forward to adding another series win to their accomplishments by performing well throughout