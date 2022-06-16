After being on the sidelines for almost three years, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said that he is enjoying every moment of his second stint with the Indian team. Karthik has made a comeback to the Indian team for the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa, and will also be a part of the squad for the two T20Is against Ireland, later this month. Ahead of the fourth T20I against the Proteas in Rajkot, Karthik said that his dream of playing for the Indian team has kept him going for a decade or so.

"For about three years, I've been looking from outside. I've been looking in how special feeling it is to be a part of this team. I am enjoying and very grateful for every second I am here. The urge, the fire in the belly in terms of wanting to come back here, wear the national colours and represent the India team is something that I dream of everyday, and that is what has kept me going for the last decade or so," Karthik said in a video uploaded by BCCI on Twitter.

Karthik has played in all three T20Is so far, returning scores of 1*(2), 30*(21) and 6(8).

South Africa won the first two matches and lead the series 2-1, with India beating them by 48 runs in the third match in Visakhapatnam.

The two teams will now face off in the 4th T20I on Friday in Rajkot.

The 37-year-old Karthik made his India comeback on the back of a brilliant Indian Premier League season with Royal Challengers Bangalore. He nailed the role of a finisher and played a crucial role in RCB reaching the playoff stages of IPL 2022.

In 16 matches, Karthik hit 330 runs at an average of 55.00 and a whopping strike rate of 183.33. It was his best IPL season in terms of average and strike rate.