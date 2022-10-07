One of the most promising young batters in Indian cricket, Ruturaj Gaikwad made his ODI debut for the national team against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday. On a tricky pitch, Gaikwad struggled to showcase the batting ability that he has profoundly displayed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the last couple of seasons. In fact, his performance triggered a huge meme fest on social media, with fans struggling to understand the snarling nature of his knock.

The pitch, at the beginning of India's batting, looked a difficult one. The nature of the wicket can be understood with the fact that India lost openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill for meagre scores of 4 and 3 respectively.

Gaikwad looked to buy some time and weathered the storm, but could only score 19 runs off 42 balls before being dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi. Gaikwad's strike-rate became a huge talking point on social media.

Here are some tweets:

Ruturaj Gaikwad 19 (42ball)



Ishan Kishan 20(36ball)



Future Indian openers pic.twitter.com/Hn5TEhjRj9 — Hʏᴘᴇᴅ Fᴏʀ Nᴏᴛʜɪɴɢ (@Mr__AAD) October 6, 2022

We lost the match there when Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan played 80 ball with only 39 runs.



Well played Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur #INDvsSA — Puja 🇮🇳 (@PujaGarodia) October 6, 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad against Rabada today. pic.twitter.com/aieYryuRnt — Psy (@PsyfeR888) October 6, 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad 18*(39),

meanwhile lower order batters be like :



We would have to play T20 cricket today



Required Runrate : 8.27#INDvsSA#RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/4sksrUBr09 — Aaradhya Prajapati (@Aaradhya_2003) October 6, 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad, just like his selfish FC( reference to CSK FC) , played a really selfish innings pic.twitter.com/dcoOj6L7zx — Ayush (@AyushAman22) October 6, 2022

Ruturaj has been a phenomenal performer for the CSK in the IPL. In fact, he had won the Orange Cap in the 2021 season, having scored 635 runs in 16 matches that campaign. But, his ODI debut didn't go as planned.

The fact that Ruturaj consumed plenty of dot balls did play its role the result of the match. Chasing a target of 250 runs, India came close to overhauling the total but could only reach 240 in 40 overs.

Promoted

Sanju Samson was the pick of the batters for the Indian team, scoring 86 runs off 63 balls. Shreyas Iyer also made a valuable contribution with the bat, scoring 50 runs from 37 balls. Had Gaikwad scored a few more runs in the 42 balls he faced, the result could've been different.

After winning the T20I series 2-1, India have begun the ODI series on a losing note. With two more matches remaining to make amends, the hosts can complete a turnaround.

