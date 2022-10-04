South Africa had already put up a big score courtesy a fine century by Rilee Rossouw, but David Miller was looking to put the icing on the cake in the final over of the 3rd T20I against India in Indore. The big-hitter targetting Deepak Chahar and hit him for two massive sixes in a row. Chahar dropped it short on the fifth delivery of the over and Miller went for a massive pull.

The connection wasn't the best and it landed safely in the hands of Mohammed Siraj, who was waiting at the deep square leg position.

But Siraj after taking the catch took a step back and landed straight on the boundary rope. The catch thus would not count and it gave Miller his third six in a row.

Watch Video: Siraj steps on the boundary rope after taking catch. Chahar's Angry Reaction

While Siraj couldn't believe what he had just done, Deepak Chahar, the bowler, was terribly angry.

He was seen frustrated as 6 more runs were leaked because of Siraj's mistake in the field.

South Africa eventually finished on 227/3.

