India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Virat Kohli Hugs Fan With Jersey Number, Achievements Tattooed On His Body

Updated: 02 October 2019 18:10 IST

Virat Kohli had a close look at the tattoos and also shared a hug with the fan ahead of the first Test against South Africa in Vizag.

Virat Kohli met his fan ahead of the Vizag Test. © PTI

Virat Kohli draws a lot fan wherever he plays and has often been greeted by some of them both on and off the field. Ahead of the first Test between India and South Africa in Vizag, Virat Kohli met one of his fan who has tattooed the India skipper's jersey number and achievements. Virat Kohli hugged the fan during the meet and also had a close look on his tattoos after the pre-match press conference for the Vizag Test.

Photo Credit: PTI

Kohli notched up the scores of an unbeaten 79 and 9 runs during the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa.

As a captain, Kohli will have a chance to lead India to a second consecutive Test series win in the World Test Championship. India bagged 120 points from their two-Test series against the West Indies.

Kohli has featured in 79 Tests for India, accumulating 6,749 runs at an average of 53.14. He also holds 25 centuries and 22 half-centuries to his name in the longest format. The 30-year-old has a high score of 243 in this format.

In his last Test appearance, which came against the West Indies, Kohli failed to score a century. But he will be looking to make the most of the home conditions against South Africa.

India's Test series against South Africa will conclude on October 23 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli had a close look at the tattoos
  • He also shared a hug with the fan ahead of the first Test
  • India's Test series against South Africa will conclude on October 23
