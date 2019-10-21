 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Shahbaz Nadeem Happy To Learn From World's "Best Spinners" Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin

Updated: 21 October 2019 18:57 IST

India vs South Africa: Shahbaz Nadeem said he was nervous for the first three balls but nerves settled from the fourth ball.

Shahbaz Nadeem Happy To Learn From World
India vs South Africa: Shahbaz Nadeem said he is working on his action for better results. © AFP

Debutant left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem on Monday said he was nervous for exactly three balls in his maiden Test appearance against South Africa in Ranchi while acknowledging that he needs to improve his bowling action for better results. The 30-year-old took two wickets on his debut at his home ground, sending back Temba Bavuma and Anrich Nortze during South Africa's first innings which folded for 162 on Monday.

"I was excited, and a bit emotional too, but then I concentrated on what I had to do in the game. I was nervous for the first three balls, especially during my run-up. My nerves settled during the fourth ball," said the late-bloomer, who first played Ranji Trophy back in 2004-05.

"I have been working on my follow-through, and I need to ensure that my body weight goes on with my action," Nadeem said at the end of play on day three.

"It feels good to be rewarded for all the years of hard work, and getting to make my debut on my home ground was the most special feeling. (Getting the cap) It has a different value, that too on the home ground." Nadeem said he relished the experience of bowling alongside the seasoned duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

"It's fun. They can share their experiences, and what to do, and what not do. They are probably two of the best spinners in the world, and there's so much to learn from everything they do."

The left-arm spinner said it took him some time to settle down. "As a left-arm spinner, to get a batsman (Bavuma) stumped is one of the best wickets to get. As long as the ball is hard, it turns, but a softer ball doesn't turn as much. There are some cracks on the surface, and that helps with the turn," he said. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Shahbaz Nadeem Shahbaz Nadeem Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 3rd Test
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shahbaz Nadeem heaped praise on R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja
  • Shahbaz Nadeem said he is happy to learn from world's "best spinners"
  • Nadeem also said making debut on home ground was the most special feeling
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Shahbaz Nadeem Becomes 296th Cricketer To Represent India In Tests
India vs South Africa: Shahbaz Nadeem Becomes 296th Cricketer To Represent India In Tests
India vs South Africa: Shahbaz Nadeem Added To India Squad For Ranchi Test Against South Africa
India vs South Africa: Shahbaz Nadeem Added To India Squad For Ranchi Test Against South Africa
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shahbaz Nadeem Breaks List A Bowling World Record With Historic Spell
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shahbaz Nadeem Breaks List A Bowling World Record With Historic Spell
Injured Ravichandran Ashwin Ruled Out Of Deodhar Trophy
Injured Ravichandran Ashwin Ruled Out Of Deodhar Trophy
Ranji Trophy: Ton-Up Karun Nair Puts Karnataka Ahead, Shahbaz Nadeem Shines For Jharkhand
Ranji Trophy: Ton-Up Karun Nair Puts Karnataka Ahead, Shahbaz Nadeem Shines For Jharkhand
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.