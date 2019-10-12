 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: Mohammed Shami Strikes Early, South Africa Lose 4th Wicket

Updated:12 October 2019 09:53 IST

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Mohammed Shami removed the nightwatchman Anrich Nortje early on Day 3.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: Mohammed Shami Strikes Early, South Africa Lose 4th Wicket
Ind Vs SA Cricket Score: Mohammed Shami picked up his second wicket in the form of Anrich Nortje. © AFP

Virat Kohli brought up his career-best Test score as India decimated South Africa on Day Two of the 2nd Test in Pune on Friday. Powered by Kohli's 254 not out, India declared their first innings on 601/5, before reducing the visitors to 36/3. At the close of play, South Africa trail India by 565 runs. Kohli put on 225 runs with Ravindra Jadeja before the latter was dismissed by Senuran Muthusamy for 91. Kohli also walked off with Jadeja as India declared their innings to have a go at the opposition batting in the final session. India, who lead the 3-match series 1-0, are just a win away from beating the record of 10 straight home series wins they share with Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match Day 3, Straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

  • 09:50 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    Four!

    Theunis de Bruyn drives through the extra cover region to collect his second boundary of the day and moves onto 28. 
  • 09:45 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    Lucky boundary for du Plessis!

    Faf du Plessis gets an inside edge first up but fortunately for him, the ball missed the stumpos and raced away towards the fine-leg fence for a boundary.
  • 09:42 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    Shami strikes early on Day 3!

    Mohammed Shami removes nightwatchman Anrich Nortje as he edged one to the slip cordon where Virat Kohli completed a sharp catch. 
  • 09:33 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    First runs of the day for South Africa!

    Theunis de Bruyn flicks it off his pads to get the first runs of the day for South Africa. Mohammed Shami drifted onto the pads and de Bruyn finds the gap on the leg-side.
  • 09:30 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    The South African batsmen walk out!

    Theunis de Bruyn and Anrich Nortje walk out to the middle and Mohammed Shami will start the proceedings with the ball for India.
  • 09:21 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    We are minutes away from live action!

    We are just minutes away from live action as India look set to take a big first innings lead on Day 3. The hosts lead South Africa by 565 runs and South Africa have seven wickets in hand.
  • 09:08 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    Virat Kohli stole the show on Day 2!

    Virat Kohli was in sublime touch as he broke multiple records en route to his seventh double hundred in Test cricket. Kohli became the first Indian batsman to hit seven double hundreds and completed 7,000 runs in the longest format of the game. The Indian captain remained unbeaten on 254 which is his highest Test score.
  • 08:48 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the second Test between India and South Africa. South Africa are staring down the barrel early in the match as they lost three wickets in the final session of Day 2. India will look to get a big lead and might enforce the follow-on, if the visitors fail to put on a big score on Day 3. 
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 2nd Test
