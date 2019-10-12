Ind Vs SA Cricket Score: Mohammed Shami picked up his second wicket in the form of Anrich Nortje. © AFP
Virat Kohli brought up his career-best Test score as India decimated South Africa on Day Two of the 2nd Test in Pune on Friday. Powered by Kohli's 254 not out, India declared their first innings on 601/5, before reducing the visitors to 36/3. At the close of play, South Africa trail India by 565 runs. Kohli put on 225 runs with Ravindra Jadeja before the latter was dismissed by Senuran Muthusamy for 91. Kohli also walked off with Jadeja as India declared their innings to have a go at the opposition batting in the final session. India, who lead the 3-match series 1-0, are just a win away from beating the record of 10 straight home series wins they share with Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)
LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match Day 3, Straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
- 09:08 (IST)Oct 12, 2019
Virat Kohli stole the show on Day 2!Virat Kohli was in sublime touch as he broke multiple records en route to his seventh double hundred in Test cricket. Kohli became the first Indian batsman to hit seven double hundreds and completed 7,000 runs in the longest format of the game. The Indian captain remained unbeaten on 254 which is his highest Test score.
- 08:48 (IST)Oct 12, 2019
Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the second Test between India and South Africa. South Africa are staring down the barrel early in the match as they lost three wickets in the final session of Day 2. India will look to get a big lead and might enforce the follow-on, if the visitors fail to put on a big score on Day 3.
