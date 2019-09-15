 
India vs South Africa, 2019

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Score: India Eye Positive Start In Home Series vs South Africa

Updated:15 September 2019 18:16 IST

Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa 1st T20I: India will hope for a positive start in the home series, especially after a clean sweep win against the West Indies.

Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Krunal Pandya starred in the series win in Caribbean. © AFP

India will begin their home season with a three-match Twenty 20 International (T20I) series against South Africa, starting on September 15. The first match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala on Sunday. Virat Kohli will lead the side and would look to find the right combination in the shortest format of the game, especially for the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to begin in October 2020 in Australia. India registered a clean sweep in their last T20I series against the T20 World Cup holders West Indies and will be looking to carry on the winning momentum. The real battle begins now with this series against Quinton de Kock-led South Africa, who are also in the midst of a tough transitional phase. A good spell from Kagiso Rabada or a cameo from David Miller could test the Indians, while some of the others like Test specialist Temba Bavuma or Anrich Nortje will like to prove their credentials in the absence of Faf du Plessis or Hashim Amla. (Live Scorecard)

Live Score Updates between India vs South Africa 1st T20I, straight from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

  • 18:16 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Kohli's hunger for victory

    Ahead of the game, India captain Virat Kohli said his team just want to get on the field and winregardless of the format and venue. "We want to win every game. Whether we play at home, away, any format, we just want to go out there and win," Kohli said.
  • 17:56 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Rain makes its appearance in Dharamsala

    It has started raining in Dharamsala. We might see a delayed toss.
  • 17:36 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Indoor session for Team India

    The bad weather had forced the Indian players to practice indoor in Dharamsala on Saturday.
  • 17:21 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Rain threat looms large

    The rain-gods might have a say in Dharamsala as the picturesque region in Himachal has seen quite a heavy rain for last two days.
  • 17:12 (IST)Sep 15, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I of the three-match series between India and South Africa in Dharamsala.
