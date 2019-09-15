India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Score: India Eye Positive Start In Home Series vs South Africa
Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa 1st T20I: India will hope for a positive start in the home series, especially after a clean sweep win against the West Indies.
India will begin their home season with a three-match Twenty 20 International (T20I) series against South Africa, starting on September 15. The first match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala on Sunday. Virat Kohli will lead the side and would look to find the right combination in the shortest format of the game, especially for the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to begin in October 2020 in Australia. India registered a clean sweep in their last T20I series against the T20 World Cup holders West Indies and will be looking to carry on the winning momentum. The real battle begins now with this series against Quinton de Kock-led South Africa, who are also in the midst of a tough transitional phase. A good spell from Kagiso Rabada or a cameo from David Miller could test the Indians, while some of the others like Test specialist Temba Bavuma or Anrich Nortje will like to prove their credentials in the absence of Faf du Plessis or Hashim Amla. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score
Live Score Updates between India vs South Africa 1st T20I, straight from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.
- 18:16 (IST)Sep 15, 2019
Kohli's hunger for victoryAhead of the game, India captain Virat Kohli said his team just want to get on the field and winregardless of the format and venue. "We want to win every game. Whether we play at home, away, any format, we just want to go out there and win," Kohli said.
- 17:56 (IST)Sep 15, 2019
Rain makes its appearance in DharamsalaIt has started raining in Dharamsala. We might see a delayed toss.
Raining in Dharamsala at the moment— BCCI (@BCCI) September 15, 2019
- 17:36 (IST)Sep 15, 2019
Indoor session for Team IndiaThe bad weather had forced the Indian players to practice indoor in Dharamsala on Saturday.
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 14, 2019
Snapshots from #TeamIndia's indoor net session in Dharamsala ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/9SxAi9ocOl