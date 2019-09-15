India will begin their home season with a three-match Twenty 20 International (T20I) series against South Africa, starting on September 15. The first match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala on Sunday. Virat Kohli will lead the side and would look to find the right combination in the shortest format of the game, especially for the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to begin in October 2020 in Australia. India registered a clean sweep in their last T20I series against the T20 World Cup holders West Indies and will be looking to carry on the winning momentum. The real battle begins now with this series against Quinton de Kock-led South Africa, who are also in the midst of a tough transitional phase. A good spell from Kagiso Rabada or a cameo from David Miller could test the Indians, while some of the others like Test specialist Temba Bavuma or Anrich Nortje will like to prove their credentials in the absence of Faf du Plessis or Hashim Amla. (Live Scorecard)