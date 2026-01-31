India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan is firing on all cylinders and Suryakumar Yadav is also playing a blazing knock. Two-down India are cruising against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the series at Thiruvananthapuram tonight. Kishan slammed Ish Sodhi for four fours and two sixes in the 12th over. "Murderous form," said Sunil Gavaskar on-air. Abhishek Sharma fell for 30 off 16, while Sanju Samson scored a run-a-ball 6. Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand. India lead the series 3-1. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs New Zealand 5th T20I -
India vs New Zealand LIVE: 4, 4, 4, 6, 4, 6 - Maniac hitting from Ishan Kishan!
This is sensational piece of batting from Ishan Kishan! He scored his fifty in 28 balls on the first delivery of the over, and in no time, reached 75 off 33, smashing Ish Sodhi for a total of four fours and two sixes. 29 came off the over. "Murderous form," said Sunil Gavaskar on-air.
IND 141-2 (12)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: India cruise!
A brilliant piece of fielding from Lockie Ferguson saved five runs for New Zealand, but India still managed to fetch 10 from the Kyle Jamieson over. Ishan Kishan slammed the pacer for a massive six over deep backward square leg on the fifth ball.
IND 112-2 (11)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: 20-run over from Mitchell Santner!
That turned out to be an extremely expensive over from New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. 20 came off it! Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are in no mood to spare now. While SKY slammed a six on the second ball of the over, Kishan later hit a four and a six.
IND 102-2 (10)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: 13 off the over!
FOUR! A short ball from Ish Sodhi and Suryakumar Yadav has slammed it away for a boundary through the gap between long-on and deep mid-wicket fielders. Not a good over for Sodhi this is. He has leaked 13 in it.
IND 82-2 (9)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: SIX from Ishan Kishan!
This is not a way to welcome a star spinner! Ish Sodhi pitched it up and got slammed by Ishan Kishan for a big six over long‑on. That went for 92 metres. Kishan played the bowler cautiously last time, but not in his second over.
IND 75-2 (8.1)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: SIX from Suryakumar Yadav!
This is a much‑needed boundary from the India captain! Part‑time bowler Glenn Phillips was handed the ball and nearly bowled a good over, conceding only four singles in the first five deliveries. However, Suryakumar Yadav spoiled the spinner's effort with a big six on the final delivery.
IND 64-2 (7)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: End of powerplay!
It has been a good comeback from New Zealand after leaking 29 in the first two overs. In the following four overs, they concede 25 runs and also send both the Indian openers back to the dug‑out.
IND 54-2 (6)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Abhishek Sharma is GONE!
OUT! Abhishek Sharma has been cleaned up by Lockie Ferguson! The southpaw dances down the track for another big shot, but this ball from Ferguson, bowled at over 145 kmph, skids from a good length and rattles the stumps.
Abhishek Sharma b Ferguson 30(16)
IND 48-2 (5)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Economical over
Abhishek Sharma slams a four down the ground off Jacob Duffy. Despite that boundary, only six come off the over. This is good bowling from the New Zealand pacer. India have two more overs left to capitalise in the powerplay.
IND 37-1 (4)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: WICKET!
OUT! Sanju Samson's lean patch continues! He is gone for a run‑a‑ball 6. The right‑handed batter tries to go for a big one on the leg side but ends up edging it to the fielder at backward point instead. This has turned out to be a poor series for Samson. He scored 10, 6, 0, 24, and 6 across the five matches.
Samson c Bevon Jacobs b Ferguson 6(6)
IND 31-1 (2.5)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: SIX from Abhishek Sharma!
Abhishek Sharma continues his carnage. This was a fuller one in the slot, and the southpaw smashes it over the mid‑on fielder for a biggie. Fifteen came off this over from Kyle Jamieson.
IND 29-0 (2)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: 6, 4, 4 - What a start from Abhishek!
A stunning first over this is for India! Abhishek Sharma, as always, starts off with a bang! He smashes Jacob Duffy for a six and two fours. India fetches a total of 14 off the over.IND 14-0 (1)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Match begins!
Abhishek Sharma takes the strike, Sanju Samson is at the other end. Jacob Duffy is ready with the new ball. Here we go... The Kiwi pacer starts with a fuller ball angling away from Abhishek. The batter swings his bat but fails to connect.
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Playing XIs -
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Here is what NZ captain said -
"It might not be too dewy tonight. We have got four changes - Allen in for Conway, Neesham is in for Chapman, KJ and Lockie are in. It is always nice to have them back. And it is an opportunity to see what they have got," said New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.
India vs New Zealand LIVE: India want to test themselves
"We are going to bat first. We were here last night, there was a lot of dew and we want to test ourselves. The groundsman says it is going to be true for 40 overs. Axar comes back, Ishan comes back and one more. Don't worry Thiruvananthapuram, Sanju Samson is playing tonight. We are waiting for him (Tilak). We have almost covered all the departments, every game we learn something and take it forward," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav.
India vs New Zealand LIVE: India opt to bat!
India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat first. He made his intensions clear during the toss that he wants to test his side with this brave call.
IND vs NZ 5th T20I LIVE: How will Abhishek Sharma fare today?
When it comes to Abhishek Sharma in this series, it has either been incredible or nothing at all. He has two half-centuries and two golden ducks so far. Here are his scores in the last four T20Is:
1st T20I: 84 (35)
2nd T20I: 0 (1)
3rd T20I: 68* (20)
4th T20I: 0 (1)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Will Varun Chakravarthy play?
India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has not featured in the two previous T20Is, being rested. However, he could make his way back into the playing XI to get some final match practice in ahead of the T20 World Cup.
IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Pressure on Sanju Samson
Undoubtedly, there will be some pressure in the mind of Sanju Samson. The wicket-keeper batter has not had a series to remember, but he'll be desperate to strike at least a fifty ahead of the T20 World Cup. If he fails today, uncertainty over his spot is only bound to increase.
However, Samson is playing in his home state of Kerala today, and will no doubt have the entire crowd cheering him on!
IND vs NZ 5th T20I LIVE: The return of Finn Allen
Powerful opener Finn Allen is expected to appear for New Zealand today. The wicket-keeper batter, who was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2026, joined up with the NZ squad after finishing as the top run-getter in the Big Bash League for Perth Scorchers. He is expected to replace Devon Conway in the playing XI.
India vs New Zealand Live: Will Axar Patel be back?
Axar Patel hurt his bowling finger during the first T20I and sat out for three matches. He is most likely to make a return to India’s playing XI. A similar case could be with Ishan Kishan, who missed the fourth T20I due to a niggle. The southpaw could also get a run tonight.
India vs New Zealand Live: Have a look at squads -
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy.
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson.
Welcome guys!
Four matches are done, and we have come to the final one! The India vs New Zealand T20I series concludes tonight, with the fifth game set to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Hello everyone, and welcome to this live blog. Stay connected for the live score and updates of the contest.