India decided to include all-rounder Washington Sundar in the squad for the New Zealand Tests despite already having four specialist spin options. The decision was taken following the loss in the first Test encounter in Bengaluru on Sunday. Although the squad already had Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, the BCCI decided to add Sundar for the two remaining Test matches. According to a report by Indian Express, Sundar was added to the squad due to concerns regarding India's batting with Shubman Gill struggling with a stiff neck, Rishabh Pant's knee injury, and KL Rahul's disappointing show in Bengaluru. The report added that it was the request from the Gautam Gambhir-led team management to include Sundar and he can play the second Test match in Pune.

The 25-year-old, who was part of the Bangladesh T20I series earlier this month, has so far played four Tests after making his debut against Australia in 2021 in the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His last Test appearance came in the home series against England in Ahmedabad in the same year. In four Tests, Sundar has scored 265 runs and bagged six wickets.

The development came after India lost to New Zealand in Bengaluru by eight wickets to go 0-1 down in the three-Test home series. It was the first Test win for New Zealand in India since 1988 (after 36 years) and just the third win in 37 Test matches on Indian soil.

With three spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav - already present in the squad, it is likely that Sundar will replace one of them in the second Test in Pune, starting on October 24, if India decide to change their combination.

After the loss, India captain Rohit Sharma expressed confidence in the side to bounce back in the series. "Games like these happen. We will take the positives and move forward. There are guys who have been in this situation before. We lost a game against England and won four games after that. Two Test matches to go and we know exactly what is needed from each one of us. We will try and put our best game forward," he said at the post-match presentation.

India's updated squad for the second and third Test against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

