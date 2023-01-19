In the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, star allrounder Hardik Pandya was dismissed in controversial fashion as the third umpire's decision left Indian fans disappointed in Hyderabad. A delivery from Daryl Mitchell cramped Pandya for room and due to the extra bounce, the Indian batter ended up missing it completely. It seemed like the ball went over the stumps, and the bails were dislodged. The situation was not clear as there was a possibility that the stumps were disturbed by Tom Latham's gloves.

After TV replays, the third umpire deemed that the ball had clipped the bails, turning on its light before being caught by the wicketkeeper. However, videos suggested that the bails were dislodged by the wicketkeeper's gloves and not by the ball. Hardik Pandya was declared bowled out at 28 off 38 balls.

The decision did not go down well with Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic. She took to instagram to let her opinion known. "There was no bat involved, wasn't bowled out. So how's this out?" she wrote in an Instagram story along with a photo of the incident.

Hardik Pandya chilling with Natasa Stankovic.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Hardik Pandya

