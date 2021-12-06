Team India registered their biggest win by runs in Test cricket, thrashing New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India won the series 1-0 and moved back to the top spot in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha took to Koo to react on the team's comprehensive win over the World Test Champions.

India captain Virat Kohli posted a few pictures from the Mumbai Test.

"A series win over the world champs! Feels great to win a test at the Wankhede always. A fab innings by Mayank Agarwal and great bowling performance by Ajaz Patel. A special thanks to the North Stand Gang for their support through the game," Ashwin wrote on Koo.

"Marching On," wrote India opener, Shubman Gill, on Koo with pictures of his memorable moments from the second Test match against New Zealand.

"C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S," wrote wicketkeeper batter, Wriddhiman Saha, on Koo sharing a picture of Team India with the trophy.

Team India now shift their focus to the upcoming tour of South Africa where they are scheduled to play three Tests and as many ODIs.

Speaking about the tour to South Africa, Ashwin said he is hopeful of India winning a Test series there for the first time.

"I would like to go to South Africa and win a series there, we haven't done that before, and hopefully we can do it this time," said Ashwin at the post-match presentation of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai.

The first Test match of the three-match series between South Africa and India will start from December 26 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.