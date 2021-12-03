India captain Virat Kohli won the toss in the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai on Friday and opted to bat first. Kohli is returning to the team after taking a break during the three-match T20I series, which India swept 3-0, and the drawn Kanpur Test. With Friday's toss win, Kohli maintained India's perfect record with the coin in the ongoing bilateral series. Earlier in the series, Rohit Sharma had won the toss in all three games while captaining India in the T20I series. Ajinkya Rahane, stand-in captain in Kanpur, followed suit in the opening Test as he won the toss.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer shared a side-splitting meme on social media platform Koo following Kohli's toss win on Friday.

The video shared by Jaffer is from a 2016 college basketball match in the US, where the coach dances into the dressing room to meet his players after the team's victory.

"Virat Kohli entering the dressing room after winning the toss," Jaffer wrote in the text accompanying the video.

India got off to a bright start on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal began on a steady note.

India brought Mohammed Siraj and Jayant Yadav back into the playing XI alongside Kohli following injuries to Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

"Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. The BCCI Medical team will continue to monitor his progress," the BCCI stated in a press release.

"All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai," it added.

"Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team."

New Zealand, on the other hand, are missing captain Kane Williamson due to injury, with Tom Latham taking over the role in his absence.