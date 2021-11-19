India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, punched from the crease to deep cover for a single. 16 from the over, a much-needed one for India. At the halfway mark, this match is interestingly poised. 75 needed off 60 balls but on this pitch, it's a matter of one wicket. Not easy to play shots here.
9.5 overs (1 Run) PUT DOWN! Rohit Sharma survives - life is granted to him by his Mumbai teammate, Trent Boult. Santner delivers it full and around off, Rohit Sharma tries to slog across the line but it takes the top edge and flies behind the bowler. Boult comes running in from long on but fails to catch the ball with a slide. Usually, Trent Boult is known to take fantastic catches and he will be disappointed with this effort. A run is taken.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The Hitman is flexing his muscles! Arm ball from Santner, around off and skidding in, Rohit Sharma clears his front leg and smokes it over mid-wicket for a handsome biggie. The crowd is enjoying it. This is brilliant batting.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, it's fired in by Santner, Rahul cuts it through point for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, Sharma again steps back to create room and then slaps it to sweeper cover for a single. The intentions are clear now from India, they need to up the scoring ante.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The pressure was building and India needed this biggie. Short and around middle, skidding on with the arm of the bowler, Rohit Sharma steps back to make room and rockets it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) A long hop from Sodhi, around middle, Rahul pulls it towards wide long on and collects a couple of runs.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Not easy to middle the shots. Full and flighted around middle, Rohit dances down the track for a big heave-ho but gets too close to the pitch of the ball. He ends up dragging it off the inner edge to mid-wicket. They cross.
The umpires are having a good look at the ball as the seam of the ball seems to have swollen up. Out comes the fourth umpire with a set of new balls.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy and on middle, fuller in length, Rahul wrists it in front of square leg for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Another full toss that has not been put away, this time by Rohit. He heaves it over mid-wicket and it's stopped on one bounce by the fielder in the deep. A single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around leg, knocked down to long on for a run.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Terrific delivery. Nicely tossed up and it lands very full, almost a yorker around off, KL digs it out back towards the bowler.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Arm ball, around off and skidding in, Rohit stands back and pushes it towards the bowler. Santner collects the ball and that's the end of a tidy over from him.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Darts it in, short and around off, Rahul goes deep inside the crease and forces it to sweeper cover for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Floated one, full and sliding down the leg side, Sharma attempts to play the paddle sweep but misses. It brushes his pads and rolls behind square leg. They cross for a leg bye as Mitchell Santner puts in a muted appeal.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker through the air, short and flat on middle, Sharma goes on the back foot and plays it down to mid-wicket.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Santner delivers it full and around middle, Rohit makes room and strokes it through extra cover for a couple of runs.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Rahul presses forward and drives it square of the wicket on the off side for a single.
Mitchell Santner comes back to bowl. 2 runs came off his first over.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss and KL has failed to put it away. He only manages to drag it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, fuller in length, Sharma drives it with the spin to sweeper cover for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A touch flat and full, around leg, it's eased down through mid on for a run. 50 up for India! Another solid alliance between Rohit and Rahul, their 5th 50-run stand in a row, informs Murali Kartik on air.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Floated and full around off, Sharma leans and knocks it down to long on for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flat and short again, on middle, Rahul goes on the back foot again and punches it to long on for a single.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Aerial but past the bowler in a flash! Short and around off, KL Rahul rocks back and blazes it back past the bowler, near taking Sodhi's head. The ball scurries to long off and they take two. The replays showed that the ball swerved a bit in the air and hence went away from Sodhi. Lucky escape for Ish. Southee sees the funny side of that incident.
Ish Sodhi comes to bowl now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on the pads. Rahul pulls it away. Daryl Mitchell runs to his right from deep square leg, he slides and keeps it to one. That ends the Powerplay and India are 45 without loss. Good start for them.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Rahul carves it to covers. There is a fumble but no run is taken.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, down the leg side. The ball goes way over Rahul and it is called a wide.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Sharma works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker, just outside off. Sharma blocks it with ease.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on off. KL Rahul drives it down the ground. The man at mid off dives to his right and gets his hand to it. The ball ricochets towards mid on and they get one.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Slapped! Rahul is looking in great touch out there! Short of a length, angling across off. Rahul backs away to the leg side and creates room. He then slaps it over the cover fence and the ball flies all the way.
