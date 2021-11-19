India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Glenn Phillips walks out to bat.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Axar Patel strikes! Axar Patel bowls this slower in the air and fuller on off. Mark Chapman looks to go big downtown but fails to clear the man at long off and KL Rahul there takes a fine catch to send Chapman back in the hut.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he gets it away for a boundary! Fuller, on middle and off. Mark Chapman reverse sweeps and gets it past the diving fielder at short third man for a boundary.
Some issue with the ball. The umpire brings out the scissors and takes care of it.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on middle, Chapman looks to reverse sweep but gets it away from the toe end of the bat. It goes towards the mid off region.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, around off. Daryl Mitchell reverse-sweeps this to backward point. Goes for a quick single and the fielder there fires in a direct hit at the striker's end. But Chapman is safe. Single taken.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter length, outside off. Mark Chapman looks to push it away but gets no timing and just manages to take a single as the ball rolls in the gap on the off side.
Change. Axar Patel is back on. He went for 5 in his first over.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Fires in a flat and short ball on middle, Mark punches it back and Ashwin moves to his left to stop the ball. But Mitchell in his way and the ball sneaks past to go to long on. They cross.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Ashwin bowls it with a round-arm action and fires it flat outside off, Chapman tries to cut but misses.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Skidding off the surface, Daryl Mitchell gets back and chips it over mid on for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Chapman sweeps the fuller ball to deep square leg for a run. Harshal Patel fumbles a bit but it is still only a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Darted into the pads. Mark Chapman looks to tuck that away towards the leg side but gets hit on the pads. No run there.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, on middle. Daryl Mitchell pushes that towards long on for a single.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on the pads. Chapman clips it behind square on the on side and gets a couple. A good start in international cricket for Harshal Patel. Just 5 runs from the over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Fantastic effort by Shreyas. Back of a length, on off, Chapman slaps it to covers. Shreyas Iyer there in the ring stops it with a dive and fires in a throw at the bowler's end. He misses. Nevertheless, a great effort by the Mumbai lad.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off, Daryl Mitchell flat-bats it down towards long on for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, outside the off stump. Daryl Mitchell pushes it off the back foot towards the cover fielder in the ring.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Chapman taps it behind square on the off side for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller, slower delivery outside off by Harshal Patel. Daryl Mitchell works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Harshal Patel, the debutant, comes into the attack now. He was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Indian T20 League and would love to replicate that form.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary spoils the over somewhat! Quicker ball, down the leg side. Chapman finds the gap between square leg and short fine leg. The ball runs away to the fence. That ends the Powerplay and New Zealand are at 64 for 1. A good start for them.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. Daryl Mitchell flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one. Good over from Ashwin so far.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on leg, Chapman works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Punched through mid off for one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Chapman works it to deep square leg for one.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball, on off. Blocked out.
