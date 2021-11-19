India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
The Reign of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid kicks off with a series win! The Indian openers looked so elegant with the bat as they continued their sublime form to seal not just the game but also this T20I series. The Kiwi skipper, Tim Southee, was the only bowler who bowled as the conditions demanded and was rewarded with 3 wickets, but it was all too late for them. India won the match very comfortably with Pant finishing things off in style.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There comes Rishabh Pant's one-handed biggie and he seals the game as well as the series for India in his trademark style! A slower ball, on a length, around middle. Pant skips down and lofts it back over the bowler's head for a maximum! India WIN THE MATCH BY 7 WICKETS and they take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in this three-match T20I series.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! CRUNCHED! Full ball, outside off. Rishabh Pant reaches out and smacks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum! He clears the ropes by a very small margin! India are only a hit away from victory now!
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shortish outside off, Venkatesh Iyer looks to push it off the back foot towards covers but he gets a thick outside edge and the ball races away to the fence at third man. 11 runs needed off 18 balls.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Good-length ball, down the leg side. Rishabh Pant misses his flick and the ball clips his thigh pad. The ball rolls away to the leg side for a leg bye.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Rishabh Pant looks to tuck it to the leg side but he misses and gets hit on the body. Pant is clearly struggling to find his timing.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Rishabh Pant skips down a bit and looks to defend but gets hit high on his thumb as the ball shoots off from the deck. That would have hurt but he is not showing much pain.
Review time! New Zealand have reviewed this for caught behind. No bat on that. They now check for LBW. But the impact is outside off.
16.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Fractionally short and around off, Rishabh Pant looks to heave it across the line but he fails to middle his shot properly. There is some sound as it goes to the keeper. The Kiwis appeal for caught behind but the umpire says no. Tim Southee opts for a review but the UltraEdge clearly shows that the ball had brushed the thigh pad and not the bat. The third umpire quickly checks for the lbw as well but the impact is well outside off.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around middle. Venkatesh Iyer eases it to long on for a run.
Rishabh Pant walks out to bat.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Chopped on! Back of a length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to cut it away from his body but gets a thick inside edge which rattles the off stump. A top outing for Southee, 4-0-16-3.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer works it towards long off for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around leg. Suryakumar Yadav clips it to fine leg and gets off the mark with a run.
Suryakumar Yadav will bat now.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Soft dismissal and Rohit Sharma is absolutely distraught with himself! A touch short in length around off, sticking into the surface and Sharma gets deceived by it. He pushes it uppishly towards Martin Guptill at extra cover who takes a dolly there. End of a fine knock by the Indian skipper but he would have loved to finish the chase. 19 needed more off 27 balls.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer stays back and punches it towards deep cover for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Venkatesh Iyer pushes it to mid off.
