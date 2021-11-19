India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky, but Venkatesh Iyer won't mind that! He finally gets off the mark!
14.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around middle. Venkatesh Iyer hangs back and pushes it back to the bowler.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, jagging back in from outside off. Rohit Sharma is cramped for room as he tries to cut it. The ball goes towards sweeper cover and the batters take one.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length, jagging back in from outside off. Venkatesh Iyer stands tall and looks to punch it through covers but he misses. 32 runs needed off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, angling in from off. Venkatesh Iyer stays back and pushes it to cover.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg. Rohit Sharma tucks it behind square on the leg side for a run.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Short ball, around middle. Rohit Sharma looks to pull but he misses and gets hit on his right shoulder. The ball races away past the keeper and goes into the fence.
Venkatesh Iyer walks out to bat now.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Tim Southee strikes and the Kiwis finally get the breakthrough! A slower ball, banged into the pitch, around off. KL Rahul sits back and looks to heave it over deep mid-wicket but he does not middle it. The ball takes the splice of the bat and lobs up in the air. Glenn Phillips at deep square leg settles under it and takes a good catch.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on the pads. Rohit Sharma tickles it uppishly towards fine leg for a single.
Tim Southee (2-0-11-0) is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Rohit Sharma strokes it towards sweeper cover and keeps the strike for the next over. 38 runs needed off 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around middle and leg. KL Rahul backs away and works it towards long on for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Rohit Sharma gets down on his knees, reaches out and paddles it behind square on the leg side for a run.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Sharma backs away to the leg side so Santner follows him with a flatter ball. Sharma rocks back and pulls it over the square leg fence.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on the pads. Rahul works it to long on for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Worked past short fine leg for one.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wonderfully played! Slower ball, on a length, down the leg side. Rahul clips it past short fine leg and the ball runs to the fence. India's game to lose now. They need 49 in 8 overs.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Worked past square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly played! Yorker, on off. Sharma carves it towards point. The man in the deep runs to his left and dives but cannot stop it. Boundary and that brings up the 100-run stand between these two!
11.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, down the leg side. Sharma goes for the pull but the ball zips over his head. Tim Seifert does well to gather it. Wide called.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A very full ball, outside off. Rahul drills it to long off for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on leg. Sharma slaps it to long on for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Flicked to fine leg for one.
Change. Trent Boult (2-0-18-0) is back on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around leg, KL lifts his front leg and glances it down to long leg for one. 29 runs in the last two overs and India have brought the required rate under 7.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off, lack of bounce, Rohit adjusts well and pulls it all along the ground to deep square leg for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker around middle, it's squeezed down through mid on for a single.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pace on the ball and punished. Short and around middle, angling down, KL Rahul swivels on the back foot and hammer-pulls it behind square leg for a boundary. Lovely placement, bisecting the two fielders in the deep.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KL Rahul has smashed a flat maximum. Reached his fifty off 40 balls. Fuller in length and outside off, Rahul attacks it well and smacks it over extra cover for a biggie.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and close to off, Rahul defends it back from the inside portion of his bat.
