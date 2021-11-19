India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Good Yorker! Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivers a perfect yorker outside the off stump. Tim Seifert looks to dig it out but misses. A dot ball.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter length,outside off. Glenn Phillips cuts it hard to sweeper cover for a single.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Just pure power from Glenn Phillips. Slower, length ball around off. Glenn Phillips stays back deep in his crease and spanks it towards wide long on for a maximum.
14.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower length ball but it's too wide outside the off stump. Glenn Phillips throws his bat at that one but misses. Wide called.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter length and Tim Seifert dances down the track. He flat-bats it to long off for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, slower. Glenn Phillips slashes it to sweeper cover for a single.
Change. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-0-26-0) is back on.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Tim Seifert looks to hoick it across the line but misses.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Fuller ball, on the pads. Tim Seifert taps it with soft hands to long on. They run hard and get the second with ease.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower ball, on a length and on the pads. Seifert works it to the right of fine leg for a couple of runs.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. Glenn Phillips works it to long on for a single.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Length ball, on the pads. Glenn Phillips whips it way over the deep square leg fence. Top shot.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Seifert punches it towards point. The fielder dives and keeps it to one.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over and a good spell from Axar! Shorter and quicker, on off. Glenn Phillips cuts it between point and short third man for a boundary.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly short of the fuller length and Seifert gets back and eases it to sweeper cover for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter in length, on middle and leg. Glenn pushes it to long on for another single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter length, this time, Seifert cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, on off. Tim Seifert cuts it to the point fielder.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and slower, on middle. Glenn pushes it to long off for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off, stroked off the front foot to covers. Dot ball to end a good over from Harshal.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Gets that one right in the blockhole! Delivers a yorker on middle. Seifert flicks towards that short mid-wicket. Dot ball.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played. Short and around off, Tim jumps and guides it over the keeper for a boundary. Superb from the new batsman.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Taken the pace off again. Harshal serves this on a back of a length, outside off. The batter just chips this towards the cover region. The man at covers dives forward, but that just falls short of him.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Change of pace works for Harshal Patel and he grabs his first international wicket! Length ball, slower in pace and on off. Mitchell looks to go down the ground but he has to manufacture all the power. He hits it straight to the man at long on and Suryakumar Yadav takes it with ease. New Zealand are in some trouble now. Tim Siefert walks out to bat.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A bit short and outside off, Daryl Mitchell flashes his bat at it but fails to connect.
Change. Harshal Patel is back on. He went for 5 in his first over.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, on off. DM pushes it to long off for another single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter length, on middle and leg. Glenn Phillips pushes it to wide of long on for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, around off. GP looks to sweep it but misses. Luckily for him, the ball misses the stumps.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads. Glenn taps it to the on side.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Venkatesh Iyer has put down a straightforward catch in the deep. A low full toss around off, coming quickly to the batter, Glenn Phillips mistimes his aerial shot to long off. Iyer comes running in but fails to grab the catch. He tries to catch it on the rebound but misses the ball again. A few attempts by him but the ball eventually goes down. Two taken.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter length, Daryl pushes it off the back foot to long on for a single.
