Who will bowl from the other end?
0.6 over (1 Run) 1 run.
0.5 over (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Rahul rises with the bounce and cuts it to point.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a length, just outside off. Rahul punches it to cover.
0.3 over (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Blocked out.
0.3 over (1 Run) Big appeal by Tim Southee! Full ball, down the leg side. KL Rahul misses the flick. Southee puts in a big appeal for caught behind but the umpire is unmoved. Wide called. UltraEdge shows that it clipped the pads.
There seems to some problem at the keeper's end! There is a dent behind the stumps near the stump mic area. It looks like things are sorted out and we are good to resume.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Short of a length, outside off. Rahul chops it past point. He gets a couple of runs.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged and a boundary! Full ball, lands outside off and swings away. Rahul goes for the drive but gets the outside edge. The ball goes past the two slips and runs to the fence.
