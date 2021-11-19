India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is down for a chat. He says that it felt good taking wickets in the last game and winning the game was even better. Adds that he has been bowling a lot lately and that has helped his rhythm too. Mentions that when he went back home, he bowled quite a bit as he did not want to be undercooked for the series.
Tim Southee, the skipper of New Zealand, says that they would have bowled first as well as there is a lot of dew already on the ground. Adds that they wanted to keep fighting and take it deep in the last game. Tells that they were certainly not at their best in the previous game but they are looking forward to this one. Informs that they have made three changes to their XI - Ish Sodhi, James Neesham and Adam Milne replace Todd Astle, Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Ferguson.
Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, says that chasing is a good option here due to the dew factor. Adds that the previous game was a good effort as the guys who finished the innings hadn't batted a lot in such situations. Admits that it got a bit too close towards the end but it is good to get a win. Says that they have a nice balance between youth and experience in the side and it is a good setup. Informs that Mohammed Siraj misses out due to his injury which he sustained in the last game and Harshal Patel comes in the side.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (WK), James Neesham (In for Rachin Ravindra), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi (In for Todd Astle), Adam Milne (In for Lockie Ferguson), Trent Boult.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel (On debut) (In for Mohammed Siraj).
Toss - Rohit Sharma and Tim Southee are in the middle. Up goes the coin, Tim calls Heads but it has come down Tails. INDIA ELECT TO FIELD FIRST!
Pitch report - Deep Dasgupta is down for the pitch report. He says that the last time a T20 match was played here was the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2020 and the average score was 155. He talks about the dimensions of the ground and informs us that there are long boundaries. Ajit Agarkar also joins him and says that the surface looks abrasive and there is no grass here. He adds that the bowlers will use their cutters to trouble the batters. About the dew, Agarkar says that the team bowling first could get more from the surface and defending will be tough here. Also, they inform that the dew has already started to set in.
Breaking News - We have visuals from the Indian team huddle. Harshal Patel is getting his cap and the pacer is set to make his debut in T20Is! It will be interesting to see who he replaces in the side.
Earlier in the day, one of the greatest modern-day cricketers, AB de Villiers, announced his retirement from all forms of the game. There were plenty of heartwarming messages pouring in, but one which stood up the most was by his former South African teammate, Dale Steyn. 'And just like that, every bowler breathes a sigh of relief', is what the fiery pacer said and it sums up the career of ABD perfectly. From hitting the ball to all parts of the ground to enduring a blockathon while trying to save a Test, de Villiers could do it all. We thank him for all the countless memories that he gave us and wish him all the best for his off-field life. Farewell, ABD!
It's a chance to seal the series and India will be looking to iron out their flaws and deliver a more clinical performance today. But can they do it against this motivated Kiwi side? It remains to be seen. Either way, the game promises to be an exciting one given the talent on show today. Stay tuned for the toss.
The new era for the Indian team began with a victory but not before some anxious moments in the death overs of the chase. The experienced duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin was brilliant for the Men in Blue and they would want their younger counterparts to contribute as well. But the perennial issue for India remains of a 6th bowling option and Venkatesh Iyer at this time remains favourite to fill that gap. The batting in the first game faltered away at the backend but the runs at the top of the order by Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were just about enough to get them over the line. Rishabh Pant came in at number 4 ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the last game and it remains to be seen if that is the right order for Pant or India are trying to use him as a floater.
New Zealand lost a close game in the first match of the series. But there were plenty of positives from the game for the Black Caps. They were without their charismatic skipper, Kane Williamson, but Mark Chapman played a fine knock in his absence at number 3. The only matter of concern for the Kiwis will be the form of the lower order but they have enough quality in their ranks to sort that out. Their bowling group, on the other hand, after starting on an expensive note, came back strongly despite the dew factor. Will they stick to the same set of bowlers or are we going to see Ish Sodhi in this match? New Zealand are a very disciplined outfit and have played well in crunch games recently. Can they get over the line tonight and level the series?
India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in a T20I again as this bilateral series now moves on to Ranchi. In the first game of the series, India managed to get over the line after some late hiccups. This game is another opportunity to fine-tune their performance and seal the series with a match to go. New Zealand, on the other hand, despite resting some of their key players fought till the end in the previous encounter and will be eyeing a series-leveling win tonight. With plenty of exciting action ahead, welcome to our coverage.
