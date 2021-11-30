India and New Zealand arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for the second and final Test of the series, to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium from December 3.

A Mumbai Cricket Association official said that both the teams arrived in the megacity from Kanpur in the evening via a chartered flight.

Test cricket will return to Mumbai after almost five years, as the last game played at the ground was against England in 2016.

The Maharashtra government has capped the crowd capacity at 25 per cent for the game.

The first Test in Kanpur ended in a draw after a pulsating final's day play as No.11 Ajaz Patel and all-rounder Rachin Ravindra denied India a win by consuming 52 balls in their 10th wicket stand.

