Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday said he is flexible to play at any batting order in the Indian cricket team after he led the Men in Blue to a win over New Zealand in Jaipur. Suryakumar Yadav (62) and Rohit Sharma (48) starred with the bat as India chased down 165 to defeat New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. After the win, Suryakumar Yadav in the post-match press conference opened up about his batting role at number three.

"I am very flexible with the batting order. I have batted from opening to No7. I can bat at any position and I am happy with that," he said.

"I am batting at No3 for the last three years for my franchise (in IPL) so it was nothing different. I don't try to do any different. I just am myself and try to enjoy the format," he added.

Suryakumar also added that Venkatesh Iyer will soon be seen bowling on the pitch. "He has been really working hard in the net session. I have been watching him in the last two net sessions, before batting, he was bowling a lot with Paras [Mhambrey] and also having a lot of discussions with Rohit also."

"So you will surely see him in action. Today, I didn't think there wasn't any need for him to bowl because Rohit used all his bowlers really well and you will surely see him bowl in the coming games," he continued.

When asked about the role of batters in the Indian cricket team, given that most of them play at top of the order for their franchises in the Indian Premier League, Suryakumar said: "I feel franchise cricket is completely different when you come to the Indian team you got to be really flexible in your batting order. You have to be ready to bat at any position."