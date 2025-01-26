After his brilliant unbeaten 72 helped India complete a thrilling two-wicket win over England, left-handed batter Tilak Varma revealed head coach Gautam Gambhir advised him to play as per the situation, which aided him in acing the run-chase in Saturday's game. Chasing 166, England reduced India to 78/5 and then 126/7, but Tilak's brilliant 55-ball knock, laced with four boundaries and five sixes, took India home with four balls to spare and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series in a game which will be remembered for ages.

"The wicket was slightly two-paced. I was talking with Gautam sir yesterday, he said 'Whatever happens, you should play according to the situation. If the team needs ten an over, you should take charge, if something else, you should stand till the end'.”

“The team discussed that a left-right combination will be a good option, it will be difficult for opposition bowlers as well. We already played in South Africa, their bowlers were quicker. We were prepared. Archer and Wood are quick, our guys prepared well, we worked hard in the nets and we got the results,” said Tilak after getting the Player of the Match award.

Tilak was also helped by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi making nine not out and sharing a crucial unbroken stand of 20 to take India home. “I told him to hold his shape and hit the gap. He played a flick and hit a four off Livingstone, that made it a bit easier," he added.

Asked about the chat he had with Tilak, Bishnoi said to broadcasters, "Let's try, we will get it. He was set and I did not want to play a rash shot because we had less wickets in hand. Today only I posted a reel on Instagram, saying why should batters have all the fun. When slip came in, I knew he would try and dismiss me with a leg spin. But I hit him with the spin for four.”

He also felt Tilak's knock in Saturday's game was the best T20I knock he's seen from the other end with the bat in hand. “Tilak's one is one of the best T20 innings. There were big names in the opposition. He is doing this from South Africa and did well in domestic as well, so he's doing really well. (He is asked what his next reel is going to be, he just holds his bat up and laughs!)."

India and England will now play third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 28.

